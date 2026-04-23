News by Kandiss Edwards Otis Williams Talks The Temptations’ Slavery Contract With Motown Williams explained that while the group achieved global success the financial reality behind the scenes was often bleak.







Otis Williams, the last surviving original member of The Temptations, has leveled a searing critique against the music industry’s historical treatment of Black artists, likening the restrictive contracts of the 1960s to a form of slavery.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the 84-year-old Motown legend detailed the systemic exploitation that defined the “Golden Age” of soul music. Williams explained that while the group achieved global success with hits like “My Girl” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” the financial reality behind the scenes was often bleak. He noted that many artists signed away their publishing rights and likenesses for negligible sums, trapped in agreements that offered little transparency and even less autonomy.

“We were young, we were hungry, and we wanted to be heard,” Williams told The Telegraph, reflecting on the group’s early days in Detroit.

He described a landscape where labels controlled every facet of a performer’s life. Performers had no input into their wardrobe, choreography, or the percentage of touring revenue they were allowed to keep. Williams asserted that the power imbalance was so profound that it stripped performers of their humanity. Artists were treated as expendable commodities rather than creative partners.

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The interview also touched upon the personal toll of these industry practices. Williams recounted the tragic trajectories of his original bandmates Eddie Kendricks, Paul Williams, Melvin Franklin, and David Ruffin, noting how the pressures of fame, coupled with financial instability and rigorous touring schedules, contributed to their untimely deaths. He maintained that the industry’s “churn and burn” mentality left many pioneers of the Motown sound with nothing to show for their contributions to the American songbook.

Williams said his survival was a matter of discipline and a refusal to succumb to the vices that claimed his peers. He now views his role as a protector of the group’s legacy, ensuring that the history of their struggles doesn’t overshadow their legacy.

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