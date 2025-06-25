News by Kandiss Edwards Candace Owens Says Trump Is Letting Israel Dictate US Foreign Policy Candace Owens appeared on Pierce Morgan’s television program and claimed she carries "embarrassment" or supporting Trump.







Black conservative Candace Owens is displeased with Donald Trump’s performance in the White House and is voicing her regret.

The political pundit appeared on Piers Morgan’s news program and spoke candidly about her “embarrassment.” According to Owens, her unwavering support has its limits. Trump’s most recent actions concerning foreign policy have turned the tide. She places particular emphasis on the ongoing conflicts with Israel and Iran.

“I feel embarrassed that I told people to go vote for him because this wasn’t going to happen, and it is happening,” Owens told Morgan.

Specifically, Owens condemned Trump’s directive for American B-2 bombers to strike three of Iran’s nuclear facilities. The action is interpreted by many as doing the bidding of the Israeli government. Israel is currently attempting to diminish Iran’s nuclear weapon capabilities. Owens contended that this decision was not solely Trump’s but rather influenced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Piers Morgan: "Are you done with Donald Trump?"



Candace Owens: "He's been a chronic disappointment, and I feel embarrassed that I told people to go vote for him… This is not the candidate that I voted for." pic.twitter.com/3gHAuaxgaM — Blue Georgia (@BlueATLGeorgia) June 25, 2025

“This was not Trump’s decision; it was Bibi Netanyahu’s decision. And that is the reason that he did it. We’re very aware that Israel is dictating our foreign policy, and we’d now like that to stop,” she told Morgan. She further argued there was “no imminent threat” to the United States justifying the strikes, a claim at odds with some administration perspectives.

Her comments circulated quickly on social media. Her vocal denouncement of Trump represents a notable departure. Owens had been a vocal champion of Trump and his “Make America Great Again” rhetoric.

Owens’ stark declaration reveals minor dissent in the conservative movement. Some former supporters of Trump are beginning to reassess their allegiance. This public denouncement arrives at a critical juncture in politics. Discussions surrounding presidential campaigns and geopolitical strategies are intensified due to the ongoing war in Ukraine. Her statements could signal a new wave of conservative voices who want to distance themselves from a seemingly unpopular administration.

