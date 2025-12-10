Entertainment by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman OWN’s Upcoming Show Dives Into Cash-Strapped Lives Of American Families The show focuses on people whose financial choices led to familial strain.







OWN’s new reality show dives into the cash-strapped reality of American families.

Maxxed Out examines the lives of people navigating financial and familial chaos. At a time where economic woes seem to impact all, she show takes a deeper look at those who may have caused their own financial demise.

Produced by Lionsgate Alternative Television for OWN, over eight episodes, viewers will follow these families as they unpack what led to their dire financial state. Guided by financial expert Leah Collins, these families will learn how to break unsustainable money habits while putting them on a path toward a more profitable future.

Collins will pull no punches while addressing the rationale behind some of these poor financial decisions. Getting to the heart of this mismanaged spending, Maxxed Out goes beyond the surface of money to help families heal for the better.

From families dealing with cycles of crushing debt to those feeling the weight of mounting medical bills, these stories shed light on widespread financial issues. Each episode also offers some hope for those struggling to stay afloat.

“Maxxed Out isn’t just a show; it’s a mirror reflecting the financial pressures so many of us face and the ripple effect they have on our closest relationships,” said Drew Tappon, head of OWN Unscripted Programming and Development, in a press release. “We want viewers to feel seen and understood, while also walking away with practical tools to rewrite their financial story and reclaim their peace of mind.”

Maxxed Out premieres Jan 10 at 9 p.m. on OWN.

