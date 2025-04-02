Former Central Michigan Football Player Pacino Horne Faces 20-Year Prison Bid

A former Central Michigan University football player faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on April 2 after pleading guilty to fraudulently obtaining money from a COVID-19 relief fund.

According to The Detroit Lions, Pacino Horne, who also became a rapper after his sports career ended, is scheduled to be sentenced six months after pleading guilty to wire fraud. Prosecutors stated that he illegally obtained an economic injury disaster loan, and with the funds received, he opened a Philly cheesesteak restaurant. He accepted almost $150,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman will sentence the 41-year-old former athlete.

Horne was also accused of running a drug-trafficking organization, although he has not been charged with any federal drug charges. Still, investigators seized jewelry, money, and drugs in 2022.

“Although he has no criminal convictions, criminal activity is Horne’s livelihood,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Ranya Elzein stated in a sentencing memorandum. “Horne makes his money through drug trafficking. Horne will undoubtedly point to his legitimate employment to argue otherwise. But the drugs and drug paraphernalia at residences associated with him, and his lack of legitimate income to substantiate his expenses, tell a different story.”

Prosecutors have filed a memorandum requesting that Horne serve as much as 14 months in prison and stated that the judge should consider the drug trafficking allegations when he rules.

Horne’s attorney, James King, is asking the judge to ignore the allegations, citing a lack of proof.

“These allegations are an attempt to punish Mr. Horne without so much as finding of probable cause connecting Mr. Horne to any illegal items or activity,” King said. “The government is unable to connect Mr. Horne to the sale of any drugs. There have been no recorded wiretaps, hand-to-hand transactions, or proof of conspiring to sell or purchase drugs.”

Horne was accused of submitting a fraudulent application for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, a federal program that provided low-interest financing to small businesses in regions hard-hit by disasters. The former athlete filed in February 2021, and authorities allege his application was filled with false information. He insisted he had losses running his company, Day1 Records. Yet, instead of using the money to cover the supposed losses, he bought a restaurant.

“…In a time of national crisis, Horne’s selfish actions harmed not only the Small Business Association but also those individuals who legitimately sought timely financial assistance,” the prosecutor wrote.

Horne admitted his guilt and told his attorney, “It was a stupid decision. People kept telling me how easy it was and that all I had to do was pay the money back. I let one decision change my entire life. Now, I have to be a felon for the rest of my life. It’s embarrassing. I’m going to lose everything and have to start all over again.”

After graduating from Central Michigan University, he was on the practice squad for the Detroit Lions before playing in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts. He was also a recording artist who used the moniker OuttaTown.

