Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Says He Never Used Own Urine for NFL Drug Tests

During a recent interview, former NFL player Adam “Pacman” Jones admitted to cheating on drug tests when he was a player.

According to USA Today, the former Cincinnati Bengals’ cornerback said he never submitted his own urine when the NFL tested him for drugs. Pacman revealed this tidbit on the first episode of Deon “Coach Prime” Sanders and Rocsi Diaz’s new talk show, We Got Time Today which appears on the Tubi channel.

“I cheated the program,” Jones confessed. “Like, I was really good. People don’t know how smart I am, but, like, I can say it now. I don’t play no more. But, like, I’ve never used my piss for a piss test. Not one time. Not one time.”

Pacman played in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans (2005-2007), the Dallas Cowboys (2008), the Cincinnatti Bengals (2010-2017), and the Denver Broncos (2018).

Sanders said players today can’t do this, because it’s harder for players to get away with anything.

“It can happen if you know what you’re doing,” Jones responded. “Don’t say it can’t happen, Pop. Hey, Pop, don’t say it can’t happen.”

Sanders stood in his ground.

“The reason it can’t is because they go in there with you right now,” he said. “No, no. They go in there and watch you pull out.”

But Jones firmly believed that “you still can get ‘em.”

“You want me to tell you how?” Jones told Diaz. “I’m gonna give you all the secret right now…”

“Nope, nope, nope,” Sanders said.

“The cups they give you…” Jones said. That was all he said before Sanders shut down the lesson.

Jones was in the news after last year’s Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight when he was arrested for his involvement in an altercation.

