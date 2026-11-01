Lifestyle by Selena Hill Paid In Full Foundation Honors Hip-Hop Pioneers Nile Rodgers, Ralph McDaniels, Kurtis Blow, And The D.O.C. The foundation’s fourth annual Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards celebrated hip-hop legends.







Hip-hop has gained global influence, major recording careers, and lucrative business opportunities, but many of the artists who helped build the culture have not been recognized for their contributions. The Paid in Full Foundation is working to change that by combining recognition with meaningful financial support.

On Oct. 24, the foundation hosted its fourth annual Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards at the Bellagio Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, honoring four influential figures whose contributions helped shape hip-hop. The 2026 honorees included rap pioneers Kurtis Blow and The D.O.C., who received the foundation’s Grandmaster Award. Legendary musician Nile Rodgers received the Quincy Jones Achievement Award, while pioneering television producer Ralph McDaniels was recognized with the Contributor Award.

Each recipient also received a five-year grant totaling $500,000 to support continued creative and intellectual pursuits, according to The Source. The grants represent a central part of the foundation’s mission: ensuring that the people responsible for building hip-hop have the resources to continue contributing to the culture and future generations.

The D.O.C., whose career was significantly altered by a 1989 car accident that damaged his voice, continued shaping hip-hop through songwriting and collaborations with N.W.A., Dr. Dre, and Snoop Dogg.

“I’m just happy and thankful that I’m getting some acknowledgment,” he said, expressing gratitude for the recognition in an interview with VIBE. “It feels like it’s time. It feels like there’s a change in the wind, if you will, and in my life, period. Things are beginning to blow a different way, and this is just confirmation that it must be my turn.”

Kurtis Blow also helped establish hip-hop’s commercial foundation. He became the first rapper signed to a major record label, while his 1980 single “The Breaks” became the first rap record certified gold.

Rodgers’ recognition highlights the musical influences that helped shape hip-hop beyond rap itself. As a co-founder of Chic, he helped create records that became foundational to generations of hip-hop, R&B, and pop artists.

McDaniels, meanwhile, helped preserve the culture through Video Music Box, which debuted in 1983 and gave emerging rap artists early television exposure.

Hosted by Jay Pharoah and Roxanne Shanté, the gala also brought together rap icons like Nas, Ice Cube, Reverend Run, Rakim, Grandmaster Caz, Scarface, and Fab 5 Freddy.

Founded by Ben and Felicia Horowitz, the Paid in Full Foundation uses its annual awards and grantmaking initiatives to support pioneering artists and creatives. The organization says net proceeds from the event directly support its mission. The foundation’s approach addresses a longstanding issue in the entertainment industry: Cultural influence does not always translate into financial security for the people who create it. By putting substantial funding behind its honors, the organization is working to ensure that hip- hop’s architects receive more than applause for their contributions.

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