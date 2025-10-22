Paid In Full Foundation Celebrates Hip-Hop Legends

A hip-hop took celebration place Oct. 18 at the third annual Paid In Full Foundation Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards in Las Vegas.

Grand Puba, Kool G Rap, real funk master, George Clinton, The Fat Boys’ Kool Rock Ski, and Whodini’s Jalil Hutchins were acknowledged for their contributions to the culture at The Bellagio Resort & Casino.

Hip-hop luminaries in attendance to support the honorees included Nas, Fab 5 Freddy, and Dr. Dre.

Per Instagram:

“The 3rd Annual @PaidInFullFoundation Hip-Hop Grandmaster Awards honored the legendary @kgrfilms and @therealgrandpuba , while the iconic @yolikegeorge received the Quincy Jones Award for a lifetime of influence.

“Hosted by the Board of Directors — Ben Horowitz, Felicia Horowitz, @stevestoute, @m_ebanksapollo , and @therealqd3 — with support from Advisory Board members @nas, @fab5freddy, and @videomusicbox , the night celebrated the pioneers, legends, and the beats that laid the foundation for Hip-Hop.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who joined us to honor the culture, share the energy, and make this night unforgettable. 🔥💯

#HipHopGrandmasterAwards #LegendsOnly #HipHopHistory #VegasNights #PaidInFullFoundation #LegendsLiveOn #HipHopVibes #paidinfullfoundation“

The Paid in Full Foundation was started to annually honor artists and provide grants to older (and frequently overlooked) hip-hop artists. The organization was founded in 2022 by Ben and Felicia Horowitz.

“Unfortunately, many of the most impactful original artists never received recognition proportional with their exceptional contributions to arts and culture,” the organization’s mission statement reads in part. “The Paid in Full Foundation aims to rectify that through its grantmaking program, by both honoring the people who built Hip Hop and enabling them to pursue their creative and intellectual pursuits for the benefit of society.”

This year, Kool G Rap and Grand Puba received the Hip-Hop Grandmaster Award. George Clinton was presented with the inaugural Quincy Jones Award. Kool Rock-Ski and WHutchins were honored with the inaugural Contributor Award.

Performers at the event included Ludacris, Mobb Deep’s Havoc, Babyface, Nas, Rakim, and Kool Moe Dee.

RELATED CONTENT: DJ Polo From Hip-Hop Duo Kool G. Rap & DJ Polo Has Died