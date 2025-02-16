HBCU by Daniel Johnson Tuskegee Earns Bragging Rights Over Morehouse In NBA HBCU Classic According to Harold Ellis, the Morehouse director of Athletics, the crowd of 19,596 at Oakland's Oakland Arena was the largest crowd to ever at a Morehouse College game.







On Feb. 15, two sets of tigers, the Morehouse College Athletics Maroon Tigers and the Tuskegee University Golden Tigers, faced off on national TV for the right to earn bragging rights until next year’s NBA HBCU Classic, which the NBA began presenting alongside its All-Star festivities in 2022.

According to NBA.com, it was an entertaining and spirited contest, but the Tuskegee Golden Tigers ended up taking home the victory, 68-55. Kusamae Draper led the way for Tuskegee, contributing 22 points, and Kevin Sesberry and D’Anthony Pennington chipped in with 19 and 16 point efforts, respectively.

Harold Ellis, the Morehouse director of Athletics said on the TNT broadcast that the crowd of 19,596 at Oakland’s Oakland Arena was the largest crowd to ever witness a Morehouse College game, noting that the opportunity also presented players on both teams a chance to be seen by and to impress NBA scouts.

“We’re gonna get one opportunity to make a good impression,” Ellis said on the broadcast. “No matter what you’ve done the whole year, you come here today and you play well, all it takes is one scout to see you and that can take you to a different level.”

On the other side, Tuskegee’s coach, Benjy Taylor, echoed Morehouse College’s AD, and also pointed out that the game was a synergistic collaboration between the NBA and the HBCUs that were chosen to participate because of their traditions, on-court rivalry, and commitment to excellence.

“This is how you increase membership, viewership, HBCU basketball and the knowledge of players,” Taylor told NBA.com. “If you love basketball, you wouldn’t rather be in any other situation rather than what we’re in this weekend.”

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s star point guard, and a leading candidate for MVP, briefly spoke to each team before the game, telling the Morehouse College squad to “Play to be great. Don’t take any opportunity for granted. Go out there to win and when you win, everything else falls in line.”

Taylor echoed the sentiments of SGA, as Gilgeous-Alexander is called by broadcasters, a truncated version of his name, telling NBA.com, “If you believe in yourself, you push yourself. We got to go pro in something. It’s good to hear that you can still become great for where you are.”

Ahead of the game, in a press release announcing the lineup of events surrounding the 2025 NBA HBCU Classic, the NBA’s deputy commissioner, and its chief operating officer, Mark Tatum, touted the game’s prominent place on the league’s calendar.

“The NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T has become a highlight of the league calendar as we continue to use our platform to celebrate HBCU culture and traditions,” Tatum said. “We’re excited to showcase a conference matchup between two historic programs in Morehouse College and Tuskegee University, while also providing career development opportunities that elevate the experience for HBCU students throughout the weekend.”

AT&T’s Chief Diversity Officer, Michelle Jordan, echoed Tatum’s comments. AT&T is the principal sponsor of the NBA HBCU Classic.

“AT&T is excited to present the 2025 NBA HBCU Classic,” Jordan said. “We’re proud to support the next generation of scholars, athletes, and future makers as they make meaningful connections and gain the right tools to reach their dreams. Our support helps to connect students and athletes to greater possibilities while creating an engaging experience for NBA fans.”

