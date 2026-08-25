Kim Perrymond, founder and creative director of EZPZ Party Planning Money by Alisa Gumbs Party Planning on a Budget? How to Deliver an Extraordinary Experience Without Overspending Event designer Kim Perrymond shares her tips for where to save and where to splurge to create a wow factor without breaking the bank.







Kim Perrymond, founder and creative director of EZPZ Party Planning, helps families celebrate life’s biggest moments with intention, creativity, and unforgettable experiences as a self-described “celebration strategist.”

“I’m thinking about the look, the flow, the vendors, the details, the speakers, the money, the experience, and most importantly how you want people to feel when they walk in and out of that room,” says Perrymond.

But as someone who works with a number of entrepreneurs and founders, she also recognizes the power of events to generate both revenue and leads. Her goal: to turn your event attendees into raving fans of your company.

“For entrepreneurs, celebrations can be an investment in your brand,” she says. “A well-strategized event can build relationships, create content, generate FOMO, strengthen your community, attract new clients, and even create revenue.”

Perrymond spoke to BLACK ENTERPRISE exclusively about the evolution of how and why we gather to celebrate and how you can create impactful celebrations that match the luxury events you see on Pinterest, Instagram, and TikTok … even if you have a limited budget:

How is the way Americans approach party planning changing?

I think it’s becoming a lot more intentional and experience-driven. People still want beautiful celebrations, but now they’re asking, “What’s the purpose behind this? What do I want people to feel, remember, or walk away with?”

And the reality is, everything is content now and content = cash! People are thinking about those Instagram-able moments: the backdrop, the entrance, the details, the moment that makes somebody pull out their phone and become their marketing team.

I see that a lot with entrepreneurs, too. They’re celebrating launches, business anniversaries, revenue goals, rebrands, and major milestones, but they don’t want to pour their heart, soul, and money into an event and walk away broke. They want that event to actually do something: build relationships, create opportunities, and ultimately generate revenue.

How should consumers strategically budget for their celebrations?

I always tell people, remember you still have to live after this party. I’m here for doing it big, but I’m also here for doing it smart and strategically.

Start with what you can realistically afford and then decide what matters most. You don’t have to spend money on everything. Spend it on the things that are going to create the biggest impact, the best memories, and, especially if you’re an entrepreneur, the best return.

I never want you waking up the next morning thinking, “Okay…now how am I going to pay my bills?” The celebration should feel good during the event and after it’s over.

How can we translate the events we see on social media on a budget?

Social media will have you thinking you need every single thing you see to create a fabulous event, and you really don’t. Pick a few statement moments and put your money there. Then figure out what you can DIY, repurpose, or simplify. Take the inspiration, not the invoice.

This is actually why we’ve recently started creating templates. Even if you’re not the best designer, you don’t have to start from scratch. Use a template, customize it to fit your vision and your brand, and make it your own.

And please don’t forget about AI. AI can help you brainstorm themes, create wording, come up with signage ideas, map out your event, and help you think creatively without having to pay someone for every single detail.

What are some common but costly party planning mistakes?

One of the biggest and most costly mistakes I see is planning before you have a strategy. People get excited, start booking vendors, buying décor, and adding all the cute things, and before they know it, they’ve blown the budget on things that really weren’t necessary. Start with the goal. Once we know that, we can decide where the money actually needs to go.

And please, have a real budget and budget for incidentals. There will always be something that costs more than you expected. A delivery fee, gratuity, extra rental, last-minute guest–something gets added, or something changes. So don’t spend every dollar of your budget before the event even starts. Give yourself some breathing room.

What are some party planning trends that aren’t worth the money?

For me, it’s anything we’re spending on just because it’s trending. I never want my clients blowing their budget trying to check every box they saw on Instagram or TikTok.

We’ve seen the huge balloon installations, flower walls, champagne walls, neon signs, over-the-top favors, elaborate photo booths—all beautiful, but if nobody is going to interact with it, remember it, photograph it, or if it doesn’t support the overall goal, do we really need to spend that money?

And favors? Listen, if I’m watching your expensive custom favors get left on the table at the end of the night, we could’ve kept that money! Give people something they actually want, can use, or can consume—or skip it.

What are some ways to make your event feel luxurious without breaking the bank?

Luxury is a feeling. It’s not always about how much money you spend; it’s about how you make people feel.

For me, it’s all in the details. Personalize things! Put people’s names on their place cards, menus, welcome gifts, or even something small at their seat. There’s something about walking into a room and seeing your name that immediately says, ‘They were expecting me. They thought about me.‘ That feels luxurious without necessarily costing a lot of money.

And don’t forget the guest experience. Luxury can be being greeted by name. It’s not waiting in a long line or having umbrellas when it rains. It’s knowing where to go. It’s the music being right, the food coming out on time, and the entire experience flowing seamlessly.

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