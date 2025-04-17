News by Kandiss Edwards AYO! Is Pastor Marvin Sapp Trolling With New Single ‘Close the Door?’ Pastor Marvin Sapp is taking the lemons handed to him and is "building a lemonade company."







Pastor Marvin Sapp is turning viral backlash into inspiration with his latest single, “Close the Door.”

Sapp announced the release on Instagram following criticism over a now-viral clip in which he urged church ushers to “close the door” while requesting donations. The “Best in Me” singer said he’s ready to move past what he described as being “misunderstood, misrepresented, misinterpreted and even maligned.”

He hopes that when the song drops on April 18, Good Friday, it will redirect attention from the controversy back to God.

“‘Close the Door’ isn’t just a song, it’s a soundtrack for survival,” Sapp wrote. “I’m releasing it this Good Friday, the day we honor the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. Just like He closed the door on death, Hell, and the grave, I’m closing the door on the noise, the pain, and everything that tried to break me.”

The controversy stirred strong reactions across the religious community, with some questioning Sapp’s intentions and calling. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on the online backlash, including comments accusing the Best In Me singer of being a hustler and a false prophet. Critics also raised concerns about the $40,000 donation request, asking where the funds would be directed.

In response, Sapp appeared on The Breakfast Club, where he revealed that he and his staff at Chosen Vessel Cathedral had received death threats. He stood by his decision to solicit donations and to instruct ushers to shut the sanctuary doors during the offering, calling it a vulnerable time in the service.

Mega churches like Chosen Vessel often receive substantial offerings. With thousands of congregants each Sunday, the 501(c)(3) tax-exempt institutions can become targets for theft and criticism. The rise of internet culture has only amplified scrutiny of wealth within religious institutions and their leaders. Pastor Keion Henderson of Lighthouse Church faced backlash for requesting $2,100 from each member, while televangelist Creflo Dollar has long drawn criticism for his private jet and estimated $20 million net worth.

While some continue questioning Sapp’s actions, others see his response as redemptive. He’s no stranger to transforming controversy and pain into praise. In his Instagram post, he said he believes his trials and new song will ultimately benefit the church community.

“This song will bless you,” he wrote. “I believe that with everything in me. My assignment in this season through this song is to help you close the door, too.”

RELATED CONTENT: Pastor Marvin Sapp Talks Death Threats Received From Viral ‘Close The Door’ Video