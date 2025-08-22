Women by Kandiss Edwards Pat McGrath Takes 20-Year Relationship With Louis Vuitton To The Next Level Louis Vuitton is stepping into the cosmetics arena with La Beauté Louis Vuitton a project led by makeup icon Dame Pat McGrath.







The fall 2025 reveal includes 55 lipsticks, LV Rouge, in satin and matte formulas. La Beauté is priced at $160 for a case and refill. All other refills are available for $69. There are also 10 sheers, hydrating lip balms, and eight eyeshadow palettes, LV Ombres. Each offers a curated blend of wearable and bold hues, with palettes priced at $250 and refills at $92. Each product features skin-nourishing ingredients, like shea butter and floral waxes, and is lightly scented. The line was announced via Pat McGrath Labs’ official website.

Designed by Konstantin Grcic, each item features a refillable monogrammed case with a floral-lock motif. The motif is a nod to Vuitton’s travel heritage. Accessories like mini trunks and pouches bring the trunk-making tradition full circle.

McGrath, who has shaped looks at Vuitton shows for over 20 years, said, “Working backstage for over 20 years at Louis Vuitton fashion shows, I am thrilled to now play such a key role in the launch of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, which is the result of extraordinary craftsmanship, creativity, and innovation.” She added, “The beauty universe is about so much more than just product, and what we are creating here will unlock a new level in luxury beauty.”

“La Beauté” Louis Vuitton Makeup’s Launch under the Creative direction of the legendary MUA Pat McGrath has to be one of the best business decision I’ve seen coming from the industry this decade, the preview looks amazing pic.twitter.com/2CUBGRwtpZ — K (@imthespecialk) August 20, 2025

The launch places Louis Vuitton directly in competition with other couture houses that have crossed into beauty. They join the likes of Dior, Chanel, and Hermès.

How Vuitton’s Prices Stack Up:

Louis Vuitton La Beauté: $160 lipstick with $69 refills; $250 eyeshadow palette with $92 refills.

Hermès Beauty: Lipsticks retail for around $75, with refills at $42

Chanel: Rouge Allure lipsticks average $45, with limited refillable starting at $42

Dior: Rouge Dior refillable lipsticks cost $49, with refills around $32

Louis Vuitton has deliberately entered at the very top of the market, pricing La Beauté more than double that of Hermès, which was once seen as the pinnacle of luxury lip products. For Vuitton, the collection is as much about exclusivity and brand positioning as it is about cosmetics.

