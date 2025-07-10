Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Patti LaBelle, Mara Brock Akil, Jasmine Crockett, And Danessa Myricks Celebrated At ‘Women In Harmony’ Awards Patti LaBelle, Mara Brock Akil, Jasmine Crockett, and Danessa Myricks came together to be honored by the National Urban League.







The National Urban League (NUL) utilized the Essence Festival weekend to celebrate the impact and legacy of influential Black women who are driving change and breaking barriers across music, television, politics, and the beauty industry.

Held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in New Orleans on July 5, the NUL hosted its 6th annual Women in Harmony Awards Luncheon, celebrating the theme “Her Power, Her Prosperity.” The event honored iconic vocalist Patti LaBelle, acclaimed television writer and producer Mara Brock Akil, trailblazing U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), and beauty industry powerhouse Danessa Myricks for their extraordinary contributions and influence.

The honorees delivered powerful acceptance speeches between performances by Grammy Award-winning vocalists MAJOR and Howard Hewett, and an inspiring keynote from author and coach Dr. Cheryl P. Williamson. Crockett moved the room with her passionate nod to her bold and fearless approach to public service.

“I have to tell you that I am humbled,” Crockett said, as cited by Bossip. “I am humbled anytime someone says to me that I deserve recognition because when I wake up, and I decide that I am just gonna go in and be my very Black self at work, I can’t imagine that that is anything that is award-worthy.”

Elevating the experience was the “Self-Care Lounge,” where 350 guests enjoyed makeup consultations from Danessa Myricks Beauty and pampering from a variety of other beauty and wellness brands. The event offered Myricks a chance to connect with a room full of Black women who draw inspiration from her remarkable rise in the beauty industry.

“What I do remember is the feeling of walking into this room, having people walk up to you and tell you they love you. You matter. You belong,” Myricks said. “It’s that feeling that I craved for so long. That’s the reason why this brand exists.”

Each year, the historic civil rights and urban advocacy organization hosts the event to spotlight exceptional Black women who lead, create, and drive meaningful change. This year was no exception, as NUL Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Rhonda Spears Bell applauded the honorees for using their platforms and voices to make a lasting impact on their communities.

“Each year, the National Urban League is pleased to highlight empowering women who share our mission and are aligned with the critical work we do. This year’s slate of honorees are individuals who not only recognize the power of their platforms but are also not afraid to speak up and empower others to do the same,” said Spears Bell.

