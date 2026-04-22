Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Pat McGrath Labs Exits Chapter 11 Bankruptcy With New Owner, Founder To Stay On As Chief Creative Officer Pat McGrath Labs has exited its Chapter 11 bankruptcy process with GDA Luma taking control through a new holding company and the brand's founder becoming CCO.







Pat McGrath Labs has emerged from Chapter 11 with a new Miami-based owner, with founder Pat McGrath stepping down as CEO to become Chief Creative Officer.

On April 17, a Florida judge approved Pat McGrath Labs’s exit from Chapter 11, with Miami-based GDA Luma taking control through a new holding company, Business of Fashion reported. Founder, Pat McGrath, will transition to chief creative officer and transfer her equity to GDA Luma.

“Creating beauty that moves people has been my life’s work, and that never stops,” McGrath said in a statement. “I will continue pushing boundaries in my role as Chief Creative Officer alongside GDA Luma, and I look forward to the future.”

Following the acquisition, Pat McGrath Labs and GDA Luma plan to accelerate innovation, strengthen customer engagement, and expand globally. GDA Luma will take a controlling stake and work with leadership to improve operations, refine strategy, and drive growth with renewed creative and commercial focus, according to a press release.

“Pat McGrath Labs is an iconic brand with extraordinary creative equity and global potential,” said Gabriel de Alba, Founder and Managing Partner of GDA Luma. “Our priority has been to stabilize the foundation of the business, implement best-in-class operating disciplines, and invest in the next phase of sustainable growth while preserving the brand’s legacy of creative excellence.”

The update follows a week of hearings in a Florida bankruptcy court and comes two months after Pat McGrath Labs secured an investment from GDA Luma, following its January bankruptcy filing, ahead of a planned 2026 auction. In February, GDA Luma provided the company with $10 million in debtor-in-possession financing to support operations and restructuring, along with a $20 million commitment in post-emergence working capital to maintain liquidity.

During the bankruptcy hearing, the judge told McGrath she was pleased the founder “would be able to continue the legacy of the company she built and loves.”

Born in Northampton, England, Pat McGrath rose to global prominence as a self-taught makeup artist, reshaping runway beauty with bold, innovative work for top designers. She launched Pat McGrath Labs in 2015 with the viral Gold 001 pigment, which sold out within minutes, and expanded into a full collection by 2017. In 2025, she was named creative director of La Beauté Louis Vuitton, a role she continues to hold alongside her work with her own brand, despite its recent restructuring.

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