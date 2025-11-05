Costume Designer Paul Tazewell’s Award-Winning Looks Part of Upcoming Chicago Exhibit

Paul Tazewell will have his famed costumes from beloved Broadway musicals in the spotlight, Playbill reports.

The Oscar- and Tony-winning costume designer will have an exhibit of his works at the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. Crafting Character: The Costumes of Paul Tazewell will debut on Jan. 19, 2026.

“This exhibition offers an intimate and immersive look into my creative process—where story, character, andd craft come together to build the visual language of performance,” Tazewell shared on Instagram.

He added, “Being invited to share my work in a way that will be engaging and immersive, and to be able to invite others into that experience means so much to me.”

Known for his work on productions such as Hamilton, Wicked, and West Side Story, fans of his designs and these beloved musicals will soon see his art up close.

Not only will exhibit visitors witness Glinda’s pink bubble dress from Wicked and the original Schuyler Sisters’ winter ball gowns from Hamilton, but his Met Gala outfit curation for Janelle Monae as the “Time Traveling Dandy.”

The Black American costume designer has found success in theater, dance, film, and television. He made his Broadway costume design debut in 1996 with the production of Bring in ‘Da Noise, Bring in ‘Da Funk, which secured him his first of 10 Tony nominations for costume design.

He has won two Tonys: Hamilton in 2016 and Death Becomes Her in 2025. At the 2025 Oscars, Tazewell became the first Black man to win the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for the film adaptation of Wicked.

The exhibit will not only dive deeper into Tazewell’s creative expertise but include his exclusive narration, video, and original sketches. Tickets are available now at the Griffin Museum website.

