Critics Argue Pearson Education Pushes Critical Race Theory Curriculum

The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, called the largest publisher of college textbooks decision-making into question in a recent report, World’s Largest Education-Content Publisher Promotes Radical Political Agenda in U.S. Schools and Government.

From its emphasis on anti-racism, intersectionality, and restructuring of biological identification of people, the report claims Pearson’s efforts “draw its editorial priorities even closer to Critical Race Theory (CRT’s) main ideas,” Heritage Foundation’s Senior Research Fellow Jonathan Butcher told Fox News.

Pearson holds contracts with the government and is accessible through an online subscription service, Heritage Foundation reports. The report emphasizes Pearson’s efforts to help learners become involved in social justice. “We intend to create products and services that impact learners’ engagement in social justice,” the report states.

Joe Wiggins, the director of media relations for Pearson, said the publisher’s content aligns with legal requirements according to state and federal standards. “Critical Race Theory is not included in Pearson K-12 materials for public schools or in any materials for government contracts,” Wiggins said.

Butcher claimed terms such as “anti-bias” and “anti-racism” are embedded in Pearson’s content which “falsely maintains that America is systemically racist and that its system of laws perpetuates a culture that oppresses women, people who are confused about their sex (‘trans’ individuals), and ethnic minorities.” He questioned Pearson’s intentions to include its content on anti-racism in the K-12 curriculum.

“Why would they say they are embedding the idea in everything they produce if they were not embedding it in K-12 curriculum?” Butcher asked. Butcher equated anti-racism to Critical Race Theory as the “term is used throughout critical race theory literature, including Critical Race Theory: The Key Writings that Formed the Movement, which is the main text for understanding critical race theory and written by critical race theorists.”

The report from the conservative organization also came for Pearson’s implementation of intersectionality in its material. The report states intersectionality claims “that ethnic minorities and those who assume different genders face multiple levels of oppression when public policies result in disparate outcomes—dividing individuals into groups who claim varying levels of oppression.” Pearson believes intersectionality should be a top priority when addressing social inequities, such as the underrepresentation of marginalized groups.

Focusing on intersectionality will “draw its editorial priorities even closer to CRT’s main ideas,” Butcher said. While Butcher thinks it is not something taxpayers should be required to pay for, Pearson has the right to publish content it deems critical for educating the next generation.