Man Featured On 90 Day Fiancé Reality Show Wanted For Murder By United States Marshal

A Pennsylvania man who appeared on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? is now listed on the United States Marshal’s 15 Most Wanted list, according to Fox 8.

According to People, Michael Anthony Baltimore, 39, is wanted for assault in addition to the death of Kendell Jerome Cook and for violating his parole.

Baltimore allegedly shot and killed Cook and injured another victim, Anthony White, at the GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, in May 2021. Cook was a barber featured along with Baltimore on 90-Day Fiancé, People reports.

“Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community,” U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis said in a statement sent to CBS News. “By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service.”

Police said a personal conflict arose between Baltimore and the victims that resulted in the shooting. Baltimore allegedly threatened Cook for several months before the deadly shooting, Penn Live reported.

In addition to Cook’s murder, Baltimore faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a prohibited firearm, U.S. Marshals officials said.

Baltimore also has warrants in Pennsylvania for other charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, fleeing and eluding, and state parole violations from a prior aggravated assault conviction, CBS News reports.

He is 6 feet tall, weighing 215 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities advise he is violent and is considered armed and dangerous. The public should use caution and not approach him.

A $39,000 award is available for anyone with information that leads to his capture, funded by the U.S. Marshals Service, and they are offering a $25,000 reward for his arrest. Also, an additional $14,000 is being offered by ATF, Cumberland County Crime Stoppers, and the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

For any information about Baltimore, contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332) or submit an anonymous tip to the Cumberland County Crime Stoppers at contact@cumberlandcrimestoppers.net.