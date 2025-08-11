Health and Wellness by Jeroslyn JoVonn New Wellness Platform Offers Black Entrepreneurs Facing Burnout Free Therapy Before It Breaks Them There’s a new nonprofit dedicated to empowering Black founders and entrepreneurs through free therapy services.







Mental burnout is a common part of entrepreneurship and building a business from the ground up. A new nonprofit aims to tackle this often-overlooked crisis that many minority entrepreneurs are forced to face alone.

Enter FoundnWell, a new platform that’s stepping in to support minority entrepreneurs by providing free mental health services for those who too often navigate the pressure, burnout, and anxiety of building from scratch, as a solo journey. Co-founded by wellness pioneer Samia Gore, founder of BodyCompleteRx, and Dr. Amber Dee, licensed therapist and founder of Black Female Therapists, the platform is designed to address the unique emotional needs of women and minority entrepreneurs, founders, and creatives, reminding them that you don’t have to break to build.

“FoundnWell was born from my own breaking point,” Gore tells BLACK ENTERPRISE. “I was in the middle of scaling a multimillion-dollar brand, navigating high-stakes decisions and pressure from all directions, but I was also just trying to survive life.”

While making history as the first Black woman to own a supplement brand sold at The Vitamin Shoppe, Gore conceived FoundnWell—a dedicated hub and safe space to tackle the often-overlooked challenges faced by marginalized leaders in high-pressure environments.

“As entrepreneurs, we’re still human. Behind the titles and milestones, I was going through a divorce, battling anxiety and depression, and trying to keep it all together,” Gore candidly shared. “The world applauds our success, but rarely sees the emotional toll it takes to get there. Foundnwell was created to give founders what I didn’t have — a space to be supported, to be seen, and to be well. It’s where ambition and healing can finally coexist.”

Debuting in Miami during the African Black Film Festival, FoundnWell was born out of a response to the surge of Black founders launching businesses at historic rates, often while shouldering generational stress, financial strain, and isolation. It stands among the first mental health nonprofits built for us, by us, with a dedicated focus on the founder experience.

“Imposter syndrome, burnout, and isolation top the list,” Gore says of the common mental health challenges Black founders face. “But beneath those are deeper wounds: feeling unseen by investors, unsupported by traditional wellness spaces, and held to impossible standards while carrying generational expectations. Many minority founders are not just building businesses, they’re breaking cycles. That emotional load is heavy. Without culturally competent care or community, many suffer in silence until it’s too late. That’s what Foundnwell aims to interrupt.”

Among its services, FoundnWell offers free access to licensed therapists, curated support groups, and culturally competent wellness resources. The platform will also host community events and wellness programs in partnership with like-minded organizations, fostering authentic connections and expanding mental health access through culturally relevant initiatives.

Gore intentionally designed FoundnWell to operate on a free, accessible model, recognizing the barriers many in the Black community face when seeking mental health care. With a focus on Black entrepreneurs striving to build and scale businesses amid inflation, tariffs, and an unsteady economy, she is steadfast in her belief that a platform like FoundnWell is essential.

”Right now, FoundnWell is offering free therapy to entrepreneurs because we believe access to mental health support shouldn’t be a privilege,” she explained. “For many founders, especially those from marginalized backgrounds, therapy is either financially out of reach or culturally disconnected. We’re removing both of those barriers. Our providers reflect the communities we serve, and our care is designed to speak the language of founder ambition, the pressure, the silence. We’re not just offering services; we’re building a space where support feels both familiar and affirming.”

Partnering with Dr. Amber Dee was a deliberate decision, as FoundnWell seeks to connect diverse entrepreneurs with licensed professionals in safe, welcoming spaces that eliminate many of the barriers faced by those with or without health insurance. The vision was inspired by Gore’s own experiences navigating the challenges of entrepreneurship.

“It bridges two realities: the entrepreneurial grind and clinical healing,” she said. “As a wellness entrepreneur, I understand the pace, pressures, and pitfalls of building. Our licensed therapist partners bring the clinical tools to help founders navigate those challenges with intention and support. Together, we offer something most wellness platforms miss, the lived language of entrepreneurship, paired with the professional guidance to help founders move through it whole.”

“FoundnWell is a powerful intervention,” adds Dr. Amber Dee. “It’s not just about access — it’s about belonging. When mental health care is designed with our cultural realities in mind, healing becomes not only possible but sustainable.”

Breaking barriers in mental wellness, FoundnWell is built around core offerings such as culturally competent weekly therapy sessions with providers who understand and honor diverse backgrounds, and community support through curated groups and healing-focused content that nurtures connection and personal growth.

Members also enjoy exclusive perks such as access to wellness retreats, partner discounts, and expert-led experiences, along with flexible monthly and annual membership options designed for both affordability and consistency.

”We challenge the myth that struggle is a badge of honor,” Gore said. “Through FoundnWell, we show that rest is a strategy, boundaries are business plans, and mental wellness is not a detour from success, it’s the foundation of it. Our programming centers this truth: you can build powerfully and protect your peace. The goal is no longer to make it out alive, it’s to make it out well.”

