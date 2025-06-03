Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Phaedra Parks Reveals The High Price She Pays To Fly Her Family First Class Phaedra Parks opens up about her love for first-class flying.







Phaedra Parks pulled out the receipts to show the high price she willingly pays to fly herself and her two sons first class on every trip.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star opens up about her love for flying first class in People‘s new YouTube series Keeping Receipts. According to the Delta receipts, Parks spends nearly $3,000 per ticket to ensure she and her two sons travel in luxury.

“I always fly first class or private,” Parks tells the camera. “Okay, so I have a ticket for Aiden, and that ticket was $2,767.97. One for my youngest son, Dylan, $2,767.97, and one for myself, $2,767.97. I would never put my children in coach.”

“If I’m in first class, my children will definitely be in first class,” she added. “I think that’s in poor taste to travel in first class and make your kids flying coach. What does that say about you as a parent? That’s horrible.”

Parks traces her love for luxury air travel back to her younger days, when a professional athlete she dated would fly her first class to watch his games. After that first taste of the experience, she was hooked.

“I didn’t really fly first class until my boyfriend, who played in the NFL, started sending me on first class trips to watch him play games,” she shared. “I was 18, 19, and I got a taste of luxury, honey. I never went back.”

The Bravo star, who recently returned to RHOA after being fired in season 9, added up the ticket prices and revealed the nearly $10,000 it costs her family to take a flight.

“So when you add all of the junk fees in, it comes out to $8,303.91 in US dollars,” Parks said. “The prices to fly is incredibly high. It almost makes more sense to fly private because jet fuel is almost going neck to neck with first-class tickets.”

To offset the high costs of flying first class, Parks is now looking to purchase her own private jet.