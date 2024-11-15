Pharrell Williams X Evian Present ‘The Fountain Of Youth’

Evian is partnering with Pharrell Williams’ skincare line, “Humanrace.” for its “The Fountain Of Youth Campaign.”

The design is minimalistic; its engraving reads, “This Is The Fountain Of Youth.”

According to Forbes, Evian will produce “two limited-edition glass bottles—still and sparkling—in striking blue and green.”

Creating glass bottles was an intentional decision made by Evian and Williams. The Louis Vuitton Creative Director wants people to be more aware of the environment.

Williams is not calling for a no-waste lifestyle, yet he thinks intentionality can make an impact.

“We need to be mindful of how we impact the planet and strive to create products that are better for it,” he said.

The “Happy” singer’s skincare routine has popped up in discussion over the years, as he has maintained his physical appearance well during his decades-long career. Williams admits self-care and body maintenance was not always a top priority for him. At one point, he didn’t understand the need for hydration in daily wellness. That is no longer the case.

“When I was younger, I didn’t really get how important hydration was. It wasn’t even on my radar. But as I dove deeper into health, I realized water is a fundamental part of wellness. Now, it’s a non-negotiable part of my daily routine.”

Williams spoke to Forbes about how the partnership connects with Humanrace’s vision. He believes the message of “The Fountain of Youth” is timely, and the world can benefit from increased emphasis on self-care and joy.

“When we were creating it, the goal was to make something that resonates deeply and brings that sense of happiness to life. Really, that’s what wellness and youthfulness are all about, too. Finding joy in the little things and staying connected to that youthful energy, which is why it was perfect for the latest Evian campaign – we’re both aligned on our youthful joy for life.”

Williams is drinking his water and minding his many businesses. The Evian collaboration is only one in a list of highlights for Williams, this year. The designer was recently named a co-chair of the Met Gala’s exhibit, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which is focused on Black men’s fashion over the years.

Along with co-chairing the Met Gala, Williams released his biopic, Piece by Piece, on Oct. 11. In true Williams fashion, he opted to tell his life story using an outside-of-the-box medium, in Lego movie format.

William’s latest collaborations suit his eccentric style and love of imagination and creativity. Though the Evian collaboration is simple in comparison, it somehow fits.

