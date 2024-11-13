GQ Selects Pharrell Williams For Designer Of The Year

Music producer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams is having quite a year. After his Lego-inspired movie, Piece by Piece, was released in theaters in October, GQ magazine announced that the Virginia native is the publication’s Designer of the Year.

The popular recording artist has been at the helm of Louis Vuitton for almost two years after getting the nod to replace the beloved and ultra-talented Virgil Abloh, who died nearly three years ago on November 28, 2021. Pharrell is the Men’s Creative Director of Louis Vuitton. He spoke to GQ in an exclusive interview, discussing his time at the fashion house, and expressed that the theme with which he works focuses on joy.

After stating that “Joy is not only an experience and an emotion, but it’s an art form,” the “Happy” songwriter admits that “it’s the color I paint with.”

He works on many items and campaigns with Louis Vuitton, which gives him the freedom to tap into his creativity that isn’t solely based on what made him popular, which was his music. He mentions he appreciates being able to utilize his talents and has to be reminded by the brand that he is “supposed to be in this position.” He is allowed to use his gift to make things happen.

“Whereas what I’ve learned now is that when you err on the side of humility, empathy, gratitude, chivalry, you still—your talent is your talent. Your gift is your gift. So when you fuse all those things in it, that produces joy. My appointment here, it’s so much bigger than apparel, footwear, bags, accessories, trunks—

“—Campaigns, shows, windows. Man, I think about the shoes and bags that we are about to drop—bro, you will remember this conversation. It’s so crazy. But it took the brand tapping me on my shoulder to say, “Hey, you’re supposed to be in this position, and this is what you’re supposed to do.” The appointment is not just here [at LV]; it’s an appointment to my life. In every situation that I encounter, my job is to produce joy.”

Check out the full interview at GQ.

