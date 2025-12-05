Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Pharrell Clarifies He Hates Politics Due To DEI Funding Cuts, Vows to ‘Never Stop Fighting’ He made the clarification while accepting the Shoe of the Year award at the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards.







Grammy-winning artist and entrepreneur Pharrell Williams publicly addressed his widely circulated comments about “hating politics.”

Williams said his frustration was explicitly aimed at the immediate drying up of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) funding following changes in policy and a shift in the political climate.

He made the clarification while accepting the Shoe of the Year award at the 2025 Footwear News Achievement Awards in New York City on Wednesday, Dec. 3.

He acknowledged that his initial remarks could be easily condensed into a negative soundbite, but he refuted any suggestion that he plans to cease his efforts toward systemic change.

“That’s where the soundbite of me saying I hate politics [came from],” he said in a video from the event. “Which was in response to the DEI support and donations drying up because of new policies.

“So yes, I got frustrated. And the soundbiters, they caught me lacking. But sound bite this…I will never stop fighting. I will never stop raising money to help level the playing field. Never.”

Furthermore, the creative director of Louis Vuitton spoke of his humble beginnings in Virginia. “You don’t know what I know and you ain’t seen what I saw. No, you ain’t been where I go. I’m from the mud.”

In his speech, Williams continued with personal stories of his family enduring multiple evictions, utility shut-offs, and having to pump water as a child. He gave his ancestors who arrived in Virginia as enslaved captives their due. He noted the perseverance required to stay on their feet without even having shoes.

“I’m proletariat,” he continued. “In fact, I’m lumpenproletariat. Sound bite this. I had to stay on my feet.”

The fashion icon stressed that his deep connection to the working class and the struggles of Black folks means he is committed to sustained advocacy, regardless of the political environment.

