The People Aren’t Feeling Pharrell’s Take On Politics And DEI

Pharrell Williams is under fire on social media after explaining why he “hates” politics, claiming it only fosters “division” among people.

The multihyphenate artist, businessman, and visionary was speaking to a live crowd at the 5th annual Black Ambition Demo Day on Nov. 14, when he got candid about his disdain for politics and distrust of both sides of the political landscape.

“As we look at what’s going on in the current political climate, I hate politics,” he said in a clip shared on X. “Like, despise them. It’s a magic trick. It’s not real. I don’t believe in either side. Because I think when you pick a side, you are inadvertently supporting division.”

“Yes, it’s not a popular point of view, but I just gotta say, when I think about it, the wells are drying up,” he added.

"Do you want the job because you're Black or because you're the best?"



Pharrell explains why he hates politics and says supporting a business shouldn’t be based on someone’s skin color, but because it’s the best.



Referencing the rollback of DEI initiatives under the Trump administration, which led major companies like Target, Amazon, and Walmart to scale back their programs, Pharrell urged the audience to focus on being “the best” rather than seeking opportunities based on the color of their skin.

“Do you think for what it is that you do, do you think you’re the best? Do you want the job because you’re Black or because you’re the best?” he asked.

“Do you want someone to support your startup because you’re Black or because you’re the best?” Williams continued.

“I think now, for me, it’s about us having the best ambition, and that’s the reason why you should support these businesses. Yes, they happen to be Black and brown, but it should be based on the fact that they’re the best, not because of a shade of skin color.”

Although intended as motivation in today’s political climate, many on social media criticized the Louis Vuitton creative director’s political stance.

“What if they are the best, but they won’t give them the job because they’re Black?” one X user asked.

Another user pointed out that, unlike Pharrell, most people can’t ignore politics because of its direct impact on their daily lives.

“EVERYTHING in life is politics & it’s not going to stop because YOU don’t acknowledge politics,” the X user wrote. “If you don’t do politics, then politics will do YOU.”

While promoting his 2024 Lego biopic, Pharrell explained why he avoids politics and how frustrated he gets when celebrities openly endorse candidates.

“There are celebrities that I respect that have an opinion, but not all of them,” he said at the time. “I’m one of them people [who says], ‘What the heck? Shut up. Nobody asked you.'”

“When people get out there and get self-righteous, and they roll up their sleeves and s—, and they are out there walking around with a placard, ‘Shut up!’ So, no, I would rather stay out of the way, and, obviously, I’m going to vote how I’m going to vote. I care about my people, and I care about the country. But I feel there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and I’m really about the action.”

