Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Pharrell Williams Named UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, Hopes To ‘Even The Odds For Marginalized Kids And Adults’ Pharrell Williams has been named a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, aiming to address disparities affecting marginalized youth.







Pharrell Williams is taking his love for humanity to new heights as the newly appointed UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.

On December 17, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay announced Williams’ appointment, highlighting his dedication to education, culture, and peace as the foundation for his new role, Afro News reports. To commemorate his appointment, Williams spoke to 800 secondary school students, along with fashion, music, and film students, at UNESCO Headquarters during a screening of his biopic, Piece by Piece, in Paris, France.

“We’ll help to liberate, and what I mean by that, in such a crazy time. We’re at a crisis as a species. We are so divided. And I love and respect the older folks, but I’m not betting on them,” Williams told the crowd, as captured by AP.

“I’m betting on the youth. I’m betting on the kids. I’m betting on all the people who have been marginalized for so long, generationally, to stand up, band together, and realize that we’re so much stronger when we pull together.”

It seems Williams already had UNESCO in mind when he hosted his fourth fashion show as Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director at UNESCO’s Paris headquarters in June. Titled The World is Yours, the show celebrated universalism and diversity, set against the backdrop of the 194 flags representing UNESCO’s Member States.

“Words cannot describe how I feel about being chosen by UNESCO as a Goodwill Ambassador. Thank you to Director-General Audrey Azoulay for this opportunity,” Williams said in a UNESCO statement. “I’m honored to continue our work in evening the odds for children and adults through education with YELLOW and Black Ambition.”

“A complete artist, Pharrell Williams is also a humanist who works to put culture at the service of peace and bringing people together,” Azoulay said. “He believes in the power of creativity and education to build a better future. His commitments resonate with UNESCO’s mandate. I am delighted that he is joining UNESCO’s family of Goodwill Ambassadors today to support our action.”

RELATED CONTENT: Atlanta Area Beauty Mart’s Very Public Eviction Amplified Some Wasteful Ways