Pharrell Williams Was Fired From McDonald’s Back In The Day, Here’s Why

Music producer and fashion stalwart Pharrell Wiliams recently revealed that before finding success as a recording artist, his first and only employment took place at one of America’s favorite fast-food restaurants, McDonald’s. He also explained he was terminated three times and the last one made sense to anyone who has ever worked at a fast-food spot.

According to E Online, the artist sat down with BBC Radio for an interview where he told the host about his time working at McDonald’s when he was much younger. He was able to work at the corporation three times but he did something the last time that could have been avoided, but most likely happens at most restaurants.

“McDonald’s was my first and only job,” Pharrell stated. “I got fired three times. I was eating the chicken nuggets.”

He went on to say that laziness did him in the first two times.

“The first two times it was just because I was lazy. The third was like, ‘What are you doing? You’re just sitting there eating nuggets?’”

Pharrell has given people the opportunity to find out about his life and the very beginning of his music career in the LEGO-inspired documentary, Piece by Piece. The project was released in theaters on Oct. 11. According to Forbes, due to a poor showing in theaters the film was released on a streaming platform via premium video-on-demand.

The autobiography was directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville. Piece by Piece gives the audience a view of Pharrell’s life, from his upbringing in Virginia Beach, creatively told through LEGO animation. Included in the film were testimonies and memories from childhood friends from his area who happened to also go into the music business and find success. Those people were fellow Virginia natives Pusha T, Missy Elliot, Timbaland, and his longtime friend and N.E.R.D. and Neptunes collaborator Chad Hugo. Other music contemporaries also “appear” in the film like Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg, Teddy Riley, and several other artists he’s worked with throughout the years.

