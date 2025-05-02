Fashion & Beauty by Jeroslyn JoVonn Pharrell Williams Says The 2025 Met Gala Will ‘Celebrate The Color Black’ Pharrell Williams is excited for the world to see the "power" of all things Black at this year's Met Gala.







With the 2025 Met Gala just around the corner, co-chair Pharrell Williams says this year’s event, centered on the theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” will be a full celebration of Black excellence, from culture to color.

Williams appeared on The Run-Through With Vogue podcast on April 29, where he teased what the public can expect from this year’s Met Gala, scheduled to take place on May 5.

“It’s going to be a very impactful, beautiful night where we celebrate the color Black,” the music and fashion mogul said. “We celebrate the things that come from that color. We celebrate the mentality. We celebrate the plight. We celebrate the progress and the success. And we celebrate the potential.”

This year’s Met Gala theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” draws inspiration from Monica L. Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity. Williams will co-chair the event alongside actor Colman Domingo, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, rapper A$AP Rocky, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour, and LeBron James, who will be an honorary co-chair.

Williams, the menswear creative director for Louis Vuitton, hopes the “power” behind the theme comes through in the photographs.

“We see it in all different forms, right? From authors to architects to artists to academics and to athletes, all A words. But, yeah, that’s what that night is all about. It’s like the best of the best, top of the top,” he said.

“That’s what that night is going to be, the manifestation of using the platform to celebrate us and all of our enthusiasts,” Williams added. “That means people who are not necessarily Black, but just, like, enthusiasts of the Black culture and enthusiasts of the Black color and enthusiasts of everything that has something to do with Black and Brown.”

The 2025 Met Gala is set for May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, with Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, and Saturday Night Live’s Ego Nwodim hosting Vogue’s fifth annual red carpet livestream. The coverage kicks off at 6 p.m. ET and will stream across Vogue’s digital platforms, including TikTok and YouTube.

