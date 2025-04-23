Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Pharrell Williams’ ‘Black Ambition’ Unveils $1M Digital Learning Lab For Florida Entrepreneurs Pharrell Williams' Black Ambition launches a new virtual program to empower Florida entrepreneurs, with a focus on underrepresented founders.







Pharrell Williams’ Black Ambition is continuing its work to close the equity gap in entrepreneurship by launching a $1 million virtual learning program aimed at empowering Florida-based entrepreneurs.

On April 21, Black Ambition introduced the Fundable Founders Learning Lab, a major step in a two-year statewide initiative aimed at uplifting 500 entrepreneurs across Florida. The 10-week virtual program is designed to equip Florida-based founders with the tools they need to grow, including access to funding, mentorship, expert-led training, and a strong support network.

“Entrepreneurs are facing unprecedented challenges—from shrinking access to capital, uncertain supply chain logistics to dwindling community resources,” Felecia Hatcher, CEO of Black Ambition, said in a press release. “This $1 million donation is more than just funding—it’s fuel for a new generation of fundable founders building bold, innovative solutions right here in Florida.”

While the program is open to all entrepreneurs, it still places a special focus on empowering underrepresented founders from underrepresented communities to help them overcome barriers hindering the success and longevity of their ventures. Black Ambition chose Florida as its focus, recognizing the state’s 1 million+ minority-owned businesses facing challenges in accessing capital and scaling.

Participants in the virtual learning lab will explore sessions covering marketing, capital strategy, partnerships, customer growth, and more. They’ll get hands-on coaching from top entrepreneurs and operators, plus direct access to capital through curated investor connections. As a bonus, they’ll join the Black Ambition Network for continued support, exclusive events, and future funding opportunities.

“If you’ve got a bold vision and a business worth backing with a world-class network and resources, this is your moment,” said Black Ambition Managing Director Jermeen Sherman. “Apply now, and let us help turn your hustle into impact.”

Applications are now open through April 30, 2025. Florida entrepreneurs from all backgrounds are encouraged to apply for the free, fully virtual opportunity to build, grow, and scale their ventures.

