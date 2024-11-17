Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Pharrell Williams Redefines The American Dream: ‘Spend Your Time Doing What You Love, Not Chasing Money’ Williams believes that pursuing your dreams will naturally lead to financial success.







Pharrell Williams is challenging the flawed concept of the American Dream, urging people to pursue their true passions, trusting that the money will follow.

The Grammy-winning producer, fashion designer, and philanthropist was at the Web Summit in Lisbon, Portugal, last week where he shared his perspective on the fading concept of the American Dream. Considering Pew Research findings, which reveal that 47% of Americans believe the dream is no longer attainable or never existed, Williams explored why this ideal is losing its grip on the public imagination.

“In my country we are raised to think about how to make the most money because our parents thought that way,” Williams said, as captured by Fortune. “They had this false sense of what the American dream is or should be.

“The American dream is not about making the most money,” he added. “In fact, the human dream and the consumers’ dream shouldn’t be about making the most money. It should be about spending the most time doing something that you love.”

The Louis Vuitton men’s creative director cited the pressures many people feel from their parents in pursuing certain career paths that can secure high salaries and job security.

“Your parents told you they wanted you to be a doctor, they wanted to be a lawyer,” he explained. “Some of you did it and it’s cool.”

“But then some of you go to college and as you’re taking that major you find out ‘You know what, I know my mom and dad have spent all this money and they’re gonna be really pissed but I’m changing my major.’ And you are happy,” Williams said.

The “Piece by Piece” star highlighted how many people end up hating their jobs after pursuing careers solely for financial security, rather than following their true passions. Williams emphasized that by pursuing a career aligned with your natural interests, the money will eventually come.

“If you can find a vocation around something that you love, you now have a dream job. You will be the first one there and you’ll be the last one to leave,” Williams added.

“To me, that is what we should be telling our children—that is the way that we should be leading society—for people to do what they love.”