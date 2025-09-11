Virginia Beach To Honor Producer Timbaland With Street Renaming

Virginia Beach has recently announced that it is honoring one of its own, award-winning producer Timbaland, with a street renaming in October.

The man who produced hits for countless recording artists, including Missy Elliot, Ginuwine, Aaliyah, and a host of others, will be recognized for his contributions to pop music during the weekend of Oct. 17-19 in his hometown in the Virginia city. A street will be renamed Timbaland Way.

VA Beach Honors Beat Godfather: “Timbaland Way” Set To Make History https://t.co/1defw9JWWb pic.twitter.com/pJuU1inwO0 — 99.3/105.7 KISS FM (@KissRichmond) September 9, 2025

“Virginia Beach–and the entire 757 region–shaped who I am today. I am both honored and humbled to have a weekend of events that not only highlight my accomplishments in the industry but also give me a chance to come back home to celebrate with those in the community who have supported my career for decades. Virginia’s influence on the music industry has been felt for generations, and I can’t wait to also share this moment alongside some of my other producer brothers,” said Timbaland in a written statement.

The town will not only acknowledge the greatness of the talent and business acumen of the man born Timothy Zachery Mosley, but Virginia Beach also has plans to honor other music producers from the area by awarding them a Proclamation from the City of Virginia Beach. Those music-making producers are Hannon (Rihanna, Toni Braxton, Jennifer Hudson), Bink (Snoop Dogg, Drake, Rick Ross), Nottz (Busta Rhymes, Raekwon, Rapsody), and Danja (Beyonce, Will Smith, Chris Brown).

“We are proud to call Timbaland a Virginia Beach native and are thrilled to honor his incredible contributions to the world of music, creativity, and innovation,” said Cash Green, Virginia Beach City Council member. “This weekend is a moment to both recognize his legacy and ignite the next generation of local talent, while bringing together our vibrant community and inspiring future leaders and creators.”

The weekend will consist of school visits, meet-and-greets, a parade, a conference featuring the producers being honored, and several other activities to make the weekend complete.

Most of the events during the weekend are free and open to the public. Information for the Timbaland Way Weekend can be found here.

