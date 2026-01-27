Pharrell Williams Awarded France’s Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur

Talented Virginia native Pharrell Williams, who has made his mark in both music and fashion, was celebrated once again in Paris when French President Emmanuel Macron awarded him the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honour).

According to Women’s Wear Daily, the distinction, initially announced last July, was handed to Pharrell during fashion week at the private residence of the president, the Élysée Palace. The honor was given to the hitmaker for his contributions to culture and the creative industries in France. The ceremony took place Jan. 23, days after the revealing of his latest Louis Vuitton fall 2026 collection at the Fondation Louis Vuitton.

Chevalier of the Légion d’honneur. Grateful and blessed🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/dt8Bf6h3QJ — Pharrell Williams (@Pharrell) January 26, 2026

Macron draped a medal with a red ribbon as he decorated Williams as a Knight.

Vanity Fair reported part of the speech Macron gave to Pharrell while presenting him with the honor.

“Dear Pharrell, listing all your achievements would be impossible: you have the rare ability to live a thousand passions within a single lifetime,” he said. “You managed to do so because you are incredibly talented, but also thanks to your steadfast discipline that could intimidate even an Olympic athlete. A five a.m. wake-up call. Five hundred sit-ups. Meditation. A hot bath, a cold shower—and sometimes even a burst of songwriting in the bathroom itself.”

According to Hot97, along with Pharrell’s wife, Helen Lasichanh, and their four children, some of the fashionista’s friends from the world of hip-hop attended, including Future, Pusha T, and Quavo.

Just days after accepting the honor in Paris, the “Happy” producer is also being honored by the Recording Academy’s Black Music Collective on Jan. 29 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Pharrell will receive the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award for his musical achievements, entrepreneurial innovation, philanthropic efforts, and global cultural influence.

