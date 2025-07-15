Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Pharrell Williams Receives France’s Highest Civilian Honor, Named Knight Of The Legion Of Honor Pharrell Williams is set to be Knighted in France with one of the country's highest civilian honors.







Pharrell Williams has received France’s highest civilian recognition after being named a Knight of the Legion of Honor.

On July 13, France’s official journal released the names of 589 honorees set to receive the distinction, WWD reports. The recognition comes just ahead of the country’s Bastille Day celebrations and honors their contributions to public and cultural service.

Williams has made significant contributions to culture and community through his current role as Louis Vuitton’s Menswear creative director, where he’s credited with redefining the brand through his signature style of blending streetwear, luxury, and entertainment. Since taking the position in 2023, he has relocated his wife and four children to Paris and has helped increase the viewership of LV releases and fashion week shows.

The Virginia native has also collaborated with several LVMH-owned brands, including designing a limited-edition bottle for Moët & Chandon and creating jewelry for Tiffany & Co. In April, he released an art collection in Paris that served as an homage to Black women.

The high honor is the latest milestone for Williams, who recently produced Clipse’s long-awaited comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out, their first in 16 years. Released July 11, the project has garnered praise from both hip-hop fans and critics alike.

The Knight of the Legion of Honor is one of France’s most prestigious distinctions. Established by Napoleon Bonaparte in 1802, the honor is divided into five levels: three ranks, Chevalier (Knight), Officier (Officer), and Commandeur (Commander), and two higher dignities, Grand Officier (Grand Officer) and Grand Croix (Grand Cross).

The “Happy” singer joins a distinguished group of French cultural figures set to receive the prestigious honor. Among them are singer Sylvie Vartan and composer Catherine Lara, who will be elevated to the rank of Commander, as well as actress Léa Drucker, comedian Sophia Aram, musician Jean-Louis Aubert, writer Marc Levy, novelist Andreï Makine, and author Emilie Frèche, and global feminist Gisèle Pelicot, all of whom will be named Knights. Historian Mona Ozouf, a specialist in the French Revolution and secularism, will receive the highest honor of the Grand Cross.

Williams joins an esteemed group of fashion icons who have received the prestigious honor, including Jean Paul Gaultier, Christian Lacroix, and Kim Jones, who was knighted earlier this year. Yves Saint Laurent was elevated to Grand Officer in 2007, while Karl Lagerfeld and Pierre Cardin were named Commanders in 1997 and 2001.

