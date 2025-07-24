Pharrell Williams’ Joopiter Features First Luxury Watch Auction

Pharrell Williams’ auction site, Joopiter, has unveiled its latest collection, “The Art of Time: Rare & Coveted Watches.”

According to GQ, the collection of luxury timepieces, which started accepting bids on July 17, will be open until July 29. The auction includes pieces from Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Franck Muller, and Hermès.

Of course, there’s a preview of the auction on social media.

In March, Joopiter produced “On Another Planet: The Collection of Kid Cudi.” The auction featured 75 items chosen by the rapper himself. The items purchased reportedly generated $857,439, with a custom Jacob & Co. 14-karat N.E.R.D. pendant bringing in $243,750, making it the highest-priced item at the auction.

In June, the site went in a different (but still high-end) direction, auctioning a 1986-87 Fleer autographed rookie card of Michael Jordan, who then played for the Chicago Bulls. The hoops legend’s card sold for $2.5 million.

Now, the site is on to watches.

“Our first watch auction is a natural evolution, driven by the enthusiasm of our international collectors and our commitment to curating what’s truly exceptional,” Caitlin Donovan, Joopiter’s global head of sale, explained to GQ. “We’re excited to bring JOOPITER’s distinct perspective into the world of watch collecting.”

If you’re going to bid on any of the 27 watches, you better have some breathing room in your checking account.

The timepieces available range in starting bids from $3,000 for a Blancpain Villeret Split Second Chronograph Ref. 1186 “Soleil Blue” (expected to be sold at a price between $10,000 to $20,000) to a $290,000 bid for a Patek Philippe Celestial Ref. 6104R-001 (expected to be auctioned off for $300,000 to $600,000).

