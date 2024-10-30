Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Pharrell Williams LEGO Biopic Headed For Streaming After Just Two Weeks In Box Office Pharrell Williams' LEGO biopic is getting an early digital release after a seemingly dismal box office start.







After just two weeks in theaters, Pharrell Williams’ innovative LEGO biopic Piece By Piece is headed to digital platforms.

On Oct. 29, the cartoon-styled LEGO documentary about Pharrell’s life and career will debut on digital streaming via premium video-on-demand, Forbes reports. Since opening in North American theaters on Oct. 11, the film has grossed $8 million domestically on a $16 million budget.

The swift shift to digital is likely a response to the film’s ongoing box office decline. The film aims to boost revenue after earning $3.8 million in its opening weekend and around $752,000 this past weekend.

Piece by Piece will be available for digital purchase at $24.99. Digital rentals are typically $5 less than the purchase price, so viewers can expect a 48-hour film rental for $19.99.

Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville, Piece by Piece offers a first-of-its-kind exploration of Pharrell Williams’s life, creatively told through LEGO animation. Highlights showcase the mega-producers humble beginnings in Virginia Beach, Virginia, where his natural passion and talent for music-making led him to build early friendships with fellow Virginia natives Pusha T, Missy Elliot, Timbaland, and his longtime friend and N.E.R.D. and Neptunes collaborator Chad Hugo.

The biopic, which is still in theaters, features a star-studded lineup of LEGO Versions of music icons like Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Timbaland, Justin Timberlake, Missy Elliot, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, Daft Punk, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Pharrell shared his inspiration to create Piece by Piece as an animated LEGO documentary after falling in love with the classic plastic building blocks during childhood.

“My earliest memories were the LEGO sets that my parents would get me when I was really, really, really young,” Pharrell told NPR. “Whether you actually really build what the set is all about or you’re just putting pieces together … it’s just magical.”

