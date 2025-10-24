Pharrell Williams And Voices Of Fire To Perform Before Game 1 of the World Series

Pharrell Williams and Voices of Fire are set to make the mark on the World Series.

Major League Baseball (MLB) announced earlier this week that they will perform before Game 1 of the 2024 World Series. The Toronto Blue Jays will host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, Oct. 24.

The game will be available on FOX, Fox Deportes, and ESPN Radio starting at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The mega-producer will be on Rogers Centre’s field with Bishop Ezekiel Williams’ vocal group to perform two recordings from its latest project, Ophanim, “Are You Ready?” and “The One.”

Voices of Fire will also perform the U.S. and Canadian National Anthems. They will be assisted by an ensemble from a local Toronto orchestra. Additional performers will join the vocal group during its rendition of the Canadian National Anthem.

MIAMI, FL – AUGUST 13: Pharrell films with the choir during the 2025 MLB Postseason campaign shoot at LoanDepot Park on Wednesday, August 13, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

During Major League Baseball’s 2025 postseason campaign, “October Hits Different,” Pharrell and Voices of Fire, along with a 25-piece orchestra, filled an empty stadium with a live rendition of “Are You Ready?”.

While season highlights and MLB stars drew a parallel between gameplay and art, the song served as the background theme that celebrated the inspiring moments leading up to the playoffs.

Pharrell worked closely with MLB and Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Seth Dudowsky, who are the executive producers of the World Series pre-game show.

Bishop Ezekiel Williams is Pharrell’s uncle, and the group was formed on the Netflix series, Voices of Fire, where Williams, with the help of his nephew, auditioned aspiring group members in Hampton Roads, VA, to form the nontraditional gospel group. The series aired on the streaming platform in 2020.

Ophanim is available exclusively at voicesoffire.com.