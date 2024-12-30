Will Smith Appears In Concept Video For Black Panther 3

A video was released by KH Studio that placed “Wild Wild West” actor Will Smith as the lead character in the sequel to Marvel Comics’ Black Panther.

According to Screen Rant, the concept video, released online in October, shows the Philadelphia-bred entertainer as Wakanada’s T’Challa. Although Disney has not officially announced another Black Panther movie, fans are anxious to find out if and when it will be released and how it will play out.

The video shows Smith in the title role, replacing the character the late Chadwick Boseman brought to life over the years. For those who may not have seen the sequel to the first Black Panther film (Spoiler alert!) At the conclusion of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, one of the last scenes revealed that T’Challa had a son.



The video starts with a voiceover stating that someone has to lead until T’Challa Jr. grows up. Smith’s voice says, “I wasn’t looking for this role, but without me, there will be chaos.”

Throughout that video, scenes played out with Smith incorporating T’Challa’s features and characteristics.

In the sequel to the first film, Letitia Wright plays Shuri, who takes over the role of Black Panther to save Wakanda from destruction. In the concept video, Smith’s image is seen with her as they interact.

Smith has played several superheroes throughout his cinematic career, including roles in Suicide Squad and Hancock.

On Dec. 25, KH Studio released another concept video for Black Panther 3, this time starring Denzel Washington. The video starts with the scene where T’Challa Jr. was introduced in the last film. He is seen with Shuri as she states that she is trying to make sure her nephew is equipped to take his father’s place. But, according to the concept video, it appears that Washington is T’Challa’s father and has come back as a protector, but not to take on the role of the king of Wakanda.

