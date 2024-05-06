Business by Jeroslyn JoVonn Pinky Cole’s Group Economic Experiment Aims To Help Small Black-Owned Business Make $25K Pinky Cole Hayes asked for help with the group economic experiment she launched to generate $25,000 for a small business.









The Slutty Vegan founder took to Instagram on Friday, May 3, to share a call to action ahead of taking the stage at Savannah State University to deliver a commencement speech. She followed up on the group economic experiment she previously announced to her followers and brought attention to the small business she wanted to focus on called Mess In A Bottle.

“All you have to do is share her video, share this video, go to her website www.messinabottle.com and purchase a product,” Cole Hayes explains.

“We have a goal of helping her to get $25,000 in her business and all it takes is for one person to buy a product and that product will continue to add up as long as people continue to support.”

The experiment lasted throughout the weekend and gave the vegan restaurateur a chance to see if her newly launched economic experiment would work. Cole Hayes launched the project to build a community initiative aimed at combatting the closure of small Black-owned businesses.

“The reality of it is businesses are closing their doors every single day,” she explained. “If we use our cultural capital to keep businesses open, we literally can change the world.”

The businesswoman and philanthropist even gave an option for those who don’t have the financial means to purchase a product, to simply repost the video and help spread the word about the economic experiment. It’s Cole Hayes’ latest in a long list of give-back initiatives she takes part in with or without her Pinky Cole Foundation.

As part of her commencement speech at Savannah State University, Cole Hayes gifted the graduating class with $8.9 million in partnership with Operation Hope and One Million Black Businesses (1MBB). The money is part of an “Entrepreneurial Starter Pack,” that provides students with mentorship from 1MBB, educational mentoring, a free three-month subscription to Shopify, and an eight-week small business training course that includes business plan development and financial management.

“I am passionate about lifting up the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs of our world. I know firsthand what it means to have mentorship and how someone believing in your dream can make a difference,” Cole Hayes said.

“This graduating class has experienced so much adversity. Their college years began with a global pandemic and they have had to navigate their lives through unprecedented events. Through it all, they have thrived and are ready to enter the ‘real world’ with more experience and the confidence to face life’s new challenges. I believe in these graduates, and I hope that this gift will help them as they transition into this next phase of their lives.”

