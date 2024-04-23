Slutty Vegan Founder Blessing Atlanta High School With Sponsored Prom

Slutty vegan founder Pinky Cole Hayes is giving the gift of prom to one lucky high school in Atlanta.

The Pinky Cole Foundation is blessing students at Atlanta’s Benjamin E. Mays High School with a fully covered prom that includes prom attire, catering, decorations, a DJ, and souvenirs, WSB-TV reported. Cole Hayes was present at the school on April 22 to announce the donation just ahead of the prom on April 27.

“I was the prom queen at my high school, and I cherish the memories I created at my prom,” she said. “It is important for me to support my community by helping people have experiences that will impact them for the rest of their lives, and I hope that my contribution does just that.”

A staff member from the public school, named after the renowned educator, author, and civil rights activist, Benjamin Mays, expressed their appreciation for Cole Hayes’ act of kindness.

“Gratitude is the fairest blossom that springs from the soul. We extend our deepest appreciation to The Pinky Cole Foundation and Slutty Vegan for their generous sponsorship of the Benjamin Elijah Mays 2024 prom,” Dr. Lizzette Kenly, ELA Department chairperson and Prom Coordinator at Mays High School said.

Based in Atlanta, The Pinky Cole Foundation frequently gives back to the Black community through financial support to help amplify entrepreneurial pursuits and fight poverty. Cole Hayes launched the foundation in 2019 to empower young people of color through grassroots and local initiatives that equip them with the skills needed for successful risk-taking, innovation, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy.

Her philanthropy efforts and activism include launching PETA’s Push for Food Justice, providing life insurance policies to 25,000 Black men, paying rent for local businesses in need, and covering the full tuition of 30 Clark Atlanta students.

RELATED CONTENT: Restaurant Mogul Pinky Cole Joins Baltimore Peninsula For $5 Billion Development Project