Rapper Plies Gifts Aliyah Boston With Jewelry Before Indiana Fever Game

Rapper Plies presented a surprised and joyful Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever with some bling before the team’s season opener against the Chicago Sky on Saturday.

Plies chronicled the moment on his Instagram account.

“Find People That Deserves The Support & Support Them!!! @aliyah.boston Is One Of Them Ones!! @GamecockWBB 🔥👊🏾 #Plies #UAintRegular“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Plies (@plies)

Boston, a third year player, scored 19 points, pulled down 13 rebounds, and had five blocks in the Fever’s 93-58 pummeling of the visiting Sky.

Plies is an avid supporter of the South Carolina Gamecocks, Boston’s collegiate squad. WIS 10 reported earlier this year that the Shawty rapper is such a huge fan hat he gifted South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley with some jewelry before the start of this year’s NCAA Women’s basketball tournament in March.

The large piece of jewelry resembled an NCAA championship trophy embedded with the years that the university won the championship: 2017, 2022, and 2024.

On the back of the bling was a photo of Staley kissing one of the trophies with her name included and the words “God is within her. She will not Fail.” Psalm 46:50.″

Staley posted the present on her Instagram account, and thanked the rapper for his gift.

“@plies I know you didn’t gift me this piece of treasure for anything but love. I so appreciate you for doing your big one but you always have done it big. Thank you for your love, your support & your organic belief in @GamecockWBB. I’ll wear it proudly, knowing our mission.❤️🐔“

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dawn Staley (@staley05)

Boston and the Fever’s next game is in Indiana against the Atlanta Dream.

RELATED CONTENT: Plies Says Kamala Harris Lost 2024 Election Because She ‘Wasn’t Hateful Enough’