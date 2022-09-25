Plus-Size Fashionista Writes a Body-Positive Book For Black Girls on Self-Esteem

QuayBella Rose, an author, entrepreneur, and fashionista, has announced the release of her children’s book titled Chloe’s Big Self-Esteem.

This book helps young Black girls build confidence and self-esteem, all while reminding them of their beauty, no matter their shape or size.

In this book, Chloe is bigger than the other kids, but her self-esteem is bigger. She loves herself. She loves the way she looks. And she will not allow anyone to make her feel anything less than beautiful.

QuayBella is no stranger to body positivity and learning to love the skin that she is in. She is a huge advocate of curve women. She loves fashion and her confidence is out of this world. She wrote this book with the child-like version of herself in mind.

A review from one reader

“I love this book! It really helps young girls remember that they are beautiful, even if they are a little bigger than everyone else.”

For more details about the book and/or the author, visit ChloesBooks.com.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.