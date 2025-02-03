TikTok Superstar Khaby Lame Named Senegal UNICEF Ambassador 

Khaby Lame, the most followed influencer on TikTok, has been appointed as a United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Goodwill Ambassador for his native Senegal, Deadline reports.

Raised in Italy, Lame joins a list of other celebrities who serve as ambassadors, including Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino), Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ricky Martin, and Shakira.

The announcement came while the social media star was in the African nation, meeting with children and young people to promote positive change in the country.

“From my own experience as a child fearing poverty, struggling to find my passion at school, and losing my job during the COVID-19 pandemic, to finding my place and calling in the world, I know that all children can thrive when they are given a chance and opportunity,” Lame said in a statement.

“It’s a true honor to be appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and be part of an organization that puts children’s rights front and center every day.”

During his visit, Lame connected with children at a shelter in the capital city of Dakar who shared stories of escaping violence, abuse, and exploitation. Lame, grew up struggling with dyslexia and dyscalculia, also visited a school for children with disabilities.

The popular influencer provided access to technology in order to take their education to new heights.

“I’ve met many young people who are standing up in their communities and making a change–be it learning technology skills, finding solutions for climate change, or empowering each other with ways to stay safe from violence,” Lame said

Lame, who has more than 162 million followers on TikTok, came into the limelight during the COVID-19 pandemic for his silent posts making fun of life-hack videos, starting with a short film featuring him peeling a banana with his hands.

Based in Italy, his presence soon took over popular U.S. influencers Charli D’Amelio and MrBeast, who are the second- and third-most followed TikTokers.

“We are thrilled to welcome Khaby Lame to the UNICEF family as a Goodwill Ambassador,” UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement. “His creativity and unique perspective on the world have inspired hundreds of millions of followers, and will continue to motivate others in raising their voices and telling their stories in their own unique ways.”

RELATED CONTENT: PepsiCo Recruits Silent TikTok Star Khaby Lame For Nitro Pepsi Campaign