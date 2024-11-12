News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Black Voters Matter Co-Founder Puts Democrats Blaming VP Harris ‘On Notice’ After Election Loss Political consultant LaTosha Brown warns Democrats to 'keep VP Harris' name out of your mouth.'







Black Voters Matter co-founder LaTosha Brown took to social media on Monday with a fiery message directed at Democrats who have outwardly placed blame on Vice President Kamala Harris for her loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

“If Dems want to maintain Black women’s support you better keep VP Harris’ name out of your mouth other than saying to her, ”Thank you!” Brown tweeted. “She understood the assignment and ran an excellent campaign. She was outstanding.”

VP Harris will not bear the burden nor take the blame for… — LaTosha Brown (@MsLaToshaBrown) November 11, 2024

Harris should not be made to “bear the burden or take the blame” for the nation’s entrenched racism, Brown said, which played a substantial role in her election loss to Trump. As a biracial woman of Black and Indian descent, Harris faced steep challenges in winning over red and swing states to become America’s first female president.

Brown, who mobilized her Black Voters Matter organization to impact Alabama’s 2017 U.S. Senate special election and the 2020–21 Georgia state elections, redirected her focus to former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, addressing recent public criticisms Pelosi made regarding the election turnout.

“While Nancy Pelosi talking about candidate scenarios, perhaps she should figure out how to use her influence as a white woman to organize other white women and better understand how to end racism,” Brown said. “I suggest that she starts with her own internalized thinking and actions first.”

Brown reposted a screenshot of her tweet on Instagram and provided additional context.

“We tired, but this ain’t hardly over! Putting everyone on notice. We are tired,” she wrote in her caption. “What we have now is……CLARITY! Thank you, Kamala Harris. We see you, appreciate you, and love you.”

Last week, Pelosi seemingly placed blame on President Joe Biden for the election loss. “Had the president gotten out sooner, there may have been other candidates in the race,” Pelosi told the New York Times on Thursday. “Kamala, I think, still would have won, but she may have been stronger, having taken her case to the public sooner.”