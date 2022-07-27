Poll: 56% Of Investors Plan To Buy More Stocks Before 2022 Ends — Yet Cautious And Diverse Investment Approach Advised

Adopting a contrarian approach, more than half of investors plan to buy more stocks before 2022 ends, even with market unpredictability, a new report shows. Nigel Green, head of one of the world’s largest financial advisory, asset management, and fintech firms, cautions that those who make investments must do so carefully, to avoid over exposure.

Green is the CEO of deVere Group, with roughly $12 billion under advisement. Per a news release, a poll of over 700 clients revealed that 56% are seeking to add more equities to portfolios this year. Those polled live in North America, the UK, Europe, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America.

“The poll’s findings show that retail investors are not behaving as you might expect,” he stated.

“A jittery start to the year for stock markets got even worse last month, with most major indexes coping with major bouts of volatility.”

Green noted the stock benchmark S&P 500 ended the first half of the year down nearly 21%, the most dramatic first-half “shedding” in over five decades.

“However, investors are shrugging off the bearish sentiment and are preparing to top-up their portfolios.”