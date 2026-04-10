Harlem Globetrotters Help Pope Leo XIV Spin Basketball on Finger

During a visit to Vatican City, the Harlem Globetrotters headed over to St. Peter’s Square and guided Pope Leo XIV in spinning a basketball on the tip of his finger.

A video from the Associated Press shows Leo XIV standing with members of the famed hoops squad at the Roman Catholic Church. As a player begins to spin the ball, he hands it off to the Pope and holds the pope’s finger as the ball continues to revolve.

The crowd, naturally, went wild.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the traveling basketball team, who were enshrined in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002. Many players over the years have come from HBCUs, the NCAA (Divisions I, II, III), the NAIA, the NBA, and the WNBA. Among the famed alumni include Wilt Chamberlain and Curly Neal.

During the current season, which started in January, the team will visit over 200 markets in the United States and take their talents to over 125 countries, including France, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.

The Globetrotters recently announced a partnership with Keepsake Trading Cards for a limited-edition trading card set to be released this summer. It will be the team’s first trading card set in over 25 years.

“The collectible world continues to expand its reach, and this partnership with Keepsake gives us the ability to again find ways to connect with fans around the world in a very special way,” said Keith Dawkins, president, Harlem Globetrotters & Herschend Entertainment Studios, in a written statement. “The limited edition set will provide a surprise and delight for everyone and will be a really special way for fans of all ages to connect our past, present, and future.”

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