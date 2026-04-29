News by Kandiss Edwards Postal Worker Convicted Of Stealing Mother’s Day Cards The U.S. Postal Service continues to encourage residents to report any suspected mail theft.







On April 17, Patrick E. Wright, a former U.S. Postal Service (USPS) employee, was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to stealing mail while working as a letter carrier in Portland.

Wright was sentenced to 45 days in federal prison and two years of supervised release. Additionally, the 44-year-old has been ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution.

According to the District of Oregon’s U.S. Attorney’s Office, the investigation into Wright began when the USPS Office of Inspector General (OIG) received complaints from residents on Wright’s delivery route. Residents reported graduation, birthday, and holiday greeting cards that were either never delivered or arrived late, The Oregonian reported. Additionally, residents said many delivered envelopes were clearly tampered with, and the cash or gift cards were missing.

In a coordinated sting, federal agents placed “test” greeting cards in the mail parcels on Wright’s route. Investigators observed him open the mail and pocket its contents before continuing his deliveries. When confronted by federal agents, Wright admitted to the thefts, which spanned multiple months in 2004.

By targeting greeting cards, Wright specifically exploited personal moments of celebration and connection between family and friends for his own financial gain. As part of his supervised release, Wright is prohibited from any future employment that involves the handling of mail or sensitive financial information.

The U.S. Postal Service continues to encourage residents to report any suspected mail tampering or theft to its hotline to ensure the continued security of the nation’s mail system.

As the postal service works to maintain its integrity and accountability for its employees, it is also struggling to stay afloat with the current economic shifts. Effective April 26, the USPS has implemented a temporary 8% price increase on several key shipping services, including Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, and USPS Ground Advantage.

BLACK ENTERPRISE covered the rate adjustment, which is scheduled to remain in place through January 17, 2027. Postal officials state that this temporary hike is necessary to better align shipping costs with current transportation and market expenses. The adjustment is part of the agency’s 10-year “Delivering for America” financial sustainability plan.

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