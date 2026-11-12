Women by Black Enterprise POW(H)ER Experience 2026 Brings Women Leaders To NYC For Its 8th Year Participants gain direct access to panels, fireside chats, and dynamic workshops led by high-profile visionaries.







Executives, entrepreneurs, social justice advocates, and community leaders will gather in Manhattan on Nov. 18 and 19 for the 8th Annual POW(H)ER Experience + Awards, a high-impact summit designed to advance leadership development for women.

Founded by public relations maven Dr. Nikkia McClain, the two-day gathering combines professional development, financial literacy, holistic wellness, and executive networking. The event begins Wednesday, Nov. 18, with a complimentary full-day conference at the Jay Conference Center in New York City, followed by an elegant black-and-white awards gala on Thursday, Nov. 19.

Photo by Nikkia McClain/Tene Nicole Creative Agency

At a time when female entrepreneurs face persistent venture capital disparities, workplace inequities, and layoffs, this women’s empowerment event delivers practical solutions. The summit connects purpose-driven leaders across four targeted tracks: personal growth, career advancement, financial literacy, and health advocacy.

Participants gain direct access to panels, fireside chats, and dynamic workshops led by high-profile visionaries, including civil rights activist Tamika D. Mallory, media executive Bree Frank, TV personality Yandy Smith, and financial planner Anthony Williams. The POW(H)ER Experience removes systemic barriers by ensuring economic empowerment tools remain accessible to diverse communities across the region by offering free public admission to the daytime conference alongside complimentary health screenings.

These Four Tracks Define the POW(H)ER Experience:

The conference agenda addresses the systemic challenges facing modern female leaders through four dedicated content tracks:

Financial Literacy: Certified experts deliver actionable advice on wealth building, capital acquisition, estate planning, and risk management.

Certified experts deliver actionable advice on wealth building, capital acquisition, estate planning, and risk management. Professional Development: Corporate executives share strategies for climbing organizational ladders, mastering strategic communications, and expanding executive leadership capabilities.

Corporate executives share strategies for climbing organizational ladders, mastering strategic communications, and expanding executive leadership capabilities. Health and Wellness: Medical experts conduct complimentary health screenings while panelists tackle maternal healthcare disparities, stress management, and preventative wellness.

Medical experts conduct complimentary health screenings while panelists tackle maternal healthcare disparities, stress management, and preventative wellness. Personal Growth: Motivational speakers provide actionable roadmaps for personal branding, self-advocacy, and sustainable balance.

Through these focused tracks, the conference provides tactical toolkits tailored to modern professional demands.

The POW(H)ER Awards Gala Honors Leaders In Their Respective Fields:

The summit concludes on Nov. 19 with the 8th Annual POW(H)ER Awards Dinner + Gala, an evening celebration recognizing individuals who are making significant contributions to business and social impact.

At the white-tie event, attendees will gather to honor prominent changemakers, including media executive Janina Lundy, ESSENCE executive Barkue Tubman, financial educator Dr. Jatali Bellanton, and dermatologist Dr. Chesahna Kindred. The ceremony highlights top achievements in executive leadership while fostering meaningful corporate partnerships.

Beyond celebrating honorees, the gala reinforces a sustainable ecosystem of mutual support. As Dr. McClain notes on the official POW(H)ER platform, sustainable change occurs when industry leaders pool strategic resources, leverage influence, and deliberately open doors for emerging talent.

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