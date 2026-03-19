News by Sharelle B. McNair Gavin Newsom Lays Out New Orders In Hilarious Response To Trump Labeling Him ‘The President Of The United States’ While Trying To Insult Him Trump trying to portray Newsom as “a low IQ person” and “dumb” for having dyslexia backfired after he mistakenly referred to him as “President of the United States.”







President Donald Trump’s attempt to insult California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s learning disability turned into a day of fun on social media after Trump mistakenly labeled the governor as “President of the United States.”

While taking questions from reporters in the Oval Office on March 16, Trump tried to portray Newsom as “a low-IQ person” and “dumb” after Newsom revealed he has dyslexia in his new book.

“I think a president should not have learning disabilities.”

Trump: Gavin Newsom has admitted he has learning disabilities. Honestly I am all for people with learning disabilities but not for my president. I think the president should not have learning disabilities. pic.twitter.com/fY0cAox9Ep — Acyn (@Acyn) March 16, 2026

But it backfired when he referred to Newsom as “President of the United States,” sparking a hilarious response from the Democratic leader on X in all caps, mirroring Trump’s style.

“Now that I, Gavin C. Newsom, am officially President of the United States (Thank You, Donald!), I have many big announcements to make! First, every Trump executive order is null and void, Stephen Miller and every Trump goon is fired, and the Trump corruption probe is officially launched! Health care is now free for all Americans (No Measles!), and all moms get free childcare so we can have more babies! Also, cannabis is now legal, and abortion is back for women who want it,” he wrote.

“I will soon be banning all Ticketmaster fees and there will be no more commercials allowed during NBA and NFL games, as well as Bravo ‘Real Housewives’ shows (longer episodes!.) Every American family now gets a ‘tariff and gas spike refund’ to buy a cheap electric car! The country is now run by someone who can actually complete a sentence. America is now ‘hot’ because you a dyslexic President instead of a brain-dead one. Big upgrade!!!”

NOW THAT I, GAVIN C. NEWSOM, AM OFFICIALLY PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES (THANK YOU DONALD!), I HAVE MANY BIG ANNOUNCEMENTS TO MAKE! FIRST, EVERY TRUMP EXECUTIVE ORDER IS NULL AND VOID, STEPHEN MILLER AND EVERY TRUMP GOON IS FIRED, AND THE TRUMP CORRUPTION PROBE IS OFFICIALLY… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) March 17, 2026

Although he hasn’t made any official announcements, Newsom has been labeled a frontrunner in the 2028 presidential election, highlighting some initiatives he would pursue if he took the Oval Office. While he has some criticisms of his work in California, nothing compares to Trump’s critics. The governor, whom the president refers to as “new-scum,” is constantly being talked about by the 47th president. During a March rally in Kentucky, Trump made bold claims that Newsom’s political career is “over” due to his learning disability.

“I’m for everybody, but, you know, when it comes to being president, you have to be sharp,” Trump said to supporters, according to The Hill.

“You got to be sharp as hell.”

If Newsom is elected, he wouldn’t be the first president with dyslexia. The country’s 28th president, Woodrow Wilson, was believed to have a learning disability after reports claimed he once mentioned to his wife that he didn’t learn to read until age 9. Data shows that roughly one in five people has dyslexia.

But attacks on a person’s weakness are a known tactic for the indicted leader. During the 2016 Republican primary, he referred to Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz as “Lyin’ Ted” and then-Florida Sen. Marco Rubio as “Little Marco.”

Cruz is now one of Trump’s biggest supporters, while Rubio is his Secretary of State. “He attacks people he sees as weak or he attacks people he sees as a threat, and I think Newsom falls into the second bucket,” one GOP strategist said.

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