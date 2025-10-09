Lifestyle by Ahsan Washington Black Tech Products To Purchase Before ‘Prime Day’ Is Done These deals go beyond discount and aesthetics







As Amazon closes out its Prime Big Deal Day, the timing feels just right for turning the lens toward tech items that are charting territory in artificial intelligence, audio, and wearables. These products go beyond aesthetics and snappy specs. They’re re‑imagining the way we engage with technology. BLACK ENTERPRISE is highlighting seven tech brands to consider buying, championing and keeping on the radar even beyond Prime Days.

House of Marley

House of Marley, the venture founded by Alon Kaufman, carries forward the Marley family’s legacy under a banner of technology. Its lineup of eco‑friendly bluetooth speakers, headphones and turntables fashioned from bamboo and recycled components has become synonymous with audio. Periodically in the days, surrounding Prime Day the brand rolls out discounts that can climb to 20%.

SOUL Electronics

Born in 2010 out of a collaboration, between rapper Ludacris and Signeo USA, SOUL Electronics crafts top‑tier wireless earbuds, over‑ear headphones and Bluetooth speakers that pack noise‑cancelling technology. The company routinely rolls out bundle promotions or flash‑sale offers around Prime Day and other key shopping periods. By fusing star power with engineering the brand resonates with today’s discerning shoppers.

Jrumz

Founded by New Orleans‑based audiologist Dr. Lana Joseph, Jrumz delivers high‑end earwear, earbuds, noise‑cancelling headphones and in‑ear monitors all engineered for comfort and hearing safety. Check jrumzworld.com for markdowns. Audio‑gear sales.

Mymanu

Mymanu, which was founded by Danny Manu, a British-Ghanaian engineer and tech entrepreneur, is known for its CLIK earbuds that can translate over 40 languages in real time. Catch this Prime-Day markdown on the international site and U.K. marketplaces. Visit mymanu.com to learn more about this innovative company that represents a new frontier in Black-led innovation, blending AI, sound, and accessibility.

