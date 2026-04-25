Sports by Kandiss Edwards Amazon Prime Enlists WNBA Legends For 2026 Broadcast Lineup The WNBA's 30th season tips off on May 8.







Ahead of the WNBA’s 30th season, Prime Video has unveiled a star-studded broadcast lineup.

The new roster is anchored by legendary figures Cynthia Cooper, game and studio analyst, and Teresa (T-Spoon) Weatherspoon, studio analyst, both of whom have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

In the studio are two more icons: Candace Parker and Swin Cash, who form an experienced commentary team with a double-digit count of WNBA championships and MVP awards. The talent also includes Duke University head coach Kara Lawson, Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lindsey Harding, and longtime analyst LaChina Robinson. The collective of legends boasts a combined double-digit count of WNBA championships and MVP awards.

Amina Hussein, Prime Sports head of on-air talent and development, said the team brings “championship experience, broadcasting excellence, and fresh perspectives.” And the timing couldn’t be better. In addition to a historic season, the WNBA will debut two new teams: the Toronto Tempo—the WNBA’s first Canadian franchise—and the Portland Fire.

We're excited to announce the 2026 #WNBAonPrime team 👏



Tipping off May 14 on @primevideo. pic.twitter.com/c6ZtfZfXtK — Sports on Prime (@SportsonPrime) April 23, 2026

Allie Clifton will serve as the studio host for the newly introduced pregame, halftime, and postgame shows. Play-by-play duties will be handled by Michael Grady, Lisa Byington, and Mike Watts, while JayDee Dyer, Kayla Grey, and Morgan Ragan have been named as sideline reporters.

Prime Video’s 2026 coverage will feature 30 exclusive regular-season games and the Commissioner’s Cup. Industry analysts view the “talent pivot” as a strategic move to capture the surging global interest in the league, ensuring that the presentation of the game matches the high level of competition on the court. The 30th season starts Friday, May 8.

This video provides an overview of the legendary careers of the new broadcast team members, highlighting the championship moments they will bring to their analysis for Prime Video.

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