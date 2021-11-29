Royal Family Denies Allegation That Prince Charles Asked About Skin Color of Harry and Meghan's Baby

The Royal Family is responding to allegations that Prince Charles, after hearing about the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2017, asked what the complexion of the couple’s baby would be.

According to Page Six, a source who in Christopher Andersen‘s upcoming book, Brothers And Wives: Inside The Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, made the revelation.

The book is slated to be released on Nov. 30.

The Royal Family, however, claims this didn’t happen. When Prince Harry and Markle announced their engagement four years ago, several hours later, Prince Charles allegedly sat down with his wife Camille for breakfast and said to her, “I wonder what the children will look like?”

According to Andersen’s book, Camilla, who was “somewhat taken aback” by the question, responded by saying, “Well, absolutely gorgeous, I’m certain.”

Then after lowering his voice, Prince Charles reportedly asked: “I mean, what do you think their children’s complexion might be?”

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Meghan revealed that there were “concerns and conversations about how dark [her and Harry’s son, Archie’s] skin might be when he was born…Those were conversations that family had with Harry.”

In his book, Andersen writes, “The question posed by Charles was being echoed in a less innocent way throughout the halls of Buckingham Palace.” He writes that the gossip ]centered on how the royals would “look to the rest of the world” once there was some Black blood would become part of the mix.

Andersen also reveals the frustration Prince Harry had after he brought this dilemma to Prince Charles, who, according to an insider, told his son that he was being “overly sensitive about the matter.”

A spokesperson for Prince Charles told The New York Post: “This is fiction and not worth further comment.” A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Markle did not respond to requests for comment.