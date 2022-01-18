Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, well-known for their charitable donations, have brought the love to Atlanta in honor of the beloved civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised volunteers at The King Center for Nonviolent Social Change during a community service project event with free meals prepared by Black-owned food trucks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

According to PEOPLE, the local Black-owned food trucks involved in the donation were Paige’s Pastries & Bistro and Parlay Savory Saloon.