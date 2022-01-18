Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, well-known for their charitable donations, have brought the love to Atlanta in honor of the beloved civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprised volunteers at The King Center for Nonviolent Social Change during a community service project event with free meals prepared by Black-owned food trucks on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
According to PEOPLE, the local Black-owned food trucks involved in the donation were Paige’s Pastries & Bistro and Parlay Savory Saloon.
King’s daughter Dr. Bernice King extended her gratitude to the former British royal family on Twitter.
“Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for @TheKingCenter’s King Day Community Service Project volunteers today,” King wrote. “I’m so grateful for your graciousness in honoring my father.”
The King Day community service project was hosted alongside the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District. This year’s theme, “It Starts with Me: Shifting Priorities to Create the Beloved Community,” furthers the mission to “empower people to create a just, humane, equitable and peaceful world by applying Dr. King’s nonviolent philosophy and methodology,” according to the King Center’s website.