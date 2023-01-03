Prince Harry Reveals Buckingham Palace’s Silent ‘Betrayal’ Against Him and Meghan Markle

Sometimes silence is an answer.

Prince Harry shared that he was forced to go public about the challenges he and his wife, Meghan Markle, faced during a teaser for an interview with Anderson Cooper.

According to Rolling Stone, Prince Harry said their intention for speaking out was to counter what the media had been dishing out.

In the snippet, Prince Harry said that Buckingham Palace’s silence about him and his wife is “betrayal.”

“Every single time I’ve tried to do it privately there have been briefings and leakings and planting of stories against me and my wife,” he told Cooper in the interview. “You know, the family motto is ‘never complain, never explain,’ but it’s just a motto.”

“There’s a lot of complaining and a lot of explaining,” Cooper said, “being done through leaks.”

“They will feed or have a conversation with the correspondent,” Prince Harry continued. “And that correspondent will literally be spoon-fed information and write the story. And at the bottom of it they will say that they’ve reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

“But the whole story is Buckingham Palace commenting. So when we’re being told for the last six years, ‘We can’t put a statement out to protect you.’ But you do it for other members of the family. It becomes…there becomes a point when silence is betrayal,” he added.

The interview follows the premiere of the six-episode Netflix documentary series, Harry & Meghan.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced backlash from critics after the documentary that highlighted their exit from the United Kingdom was released.

A statement, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series,” runs with each episode of the documentary, and the Royal family has remained silent, even with the docuseries being reported as the biggest show of the year in the U.K.

Reportedly, the full 60 Minutes interview is set to air just days before the Jan. 10 release of Prince Harry’s 416-page book, Spare.